Kylie Kelce opens up about ‘Mama Kelce’ and why she’s the GOAT of mothers-in-law

Mothers-in-law can sometimes be the punchline of jokes or the source of stress in a family. But Kylie Kelce seems to have married into a family with the MVP of the bunch.

Donna Kelce makes homemade cookies. She bakes brie. She sends her sons (Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce) sweet texts before their games.

And she also provides her daughter-in-law with the essentials: solidarity and support.

Donna Kelce is the MVP of MILs. @philadelphiaeagles via Instagram

When chatting with TODAY.com about her Super Bowl partnership with Lindor Chocolate Truffles, Kylie Kelce reveals that Donna (or "Dee Dee" as the kids call her) is a very involved grandparent. Not one to stand on the sidelines, Donna jumps right into the fray with granddaughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

According to Kylie, "She will be in town and she will watch the girls for us if we want to go out to dinner, or if I need to drive Jason down to the hotel before a game. And then she just sort of just gets in and rolls her sleeves up."

And what's even better is that she is actively engaged with her granddaughters during these times. "She will read book after book after book with no complaints and, honestly, just seeing the way that she interacts with the girls is so sweet," Kylie says fondly.

Noting that she can immediately tell her kids' comfort level with other people, especially adults, she continues, "You can feel that exhale when Dee Dee comes around. They just really love her being there."

But visits from "Mama Kelce," as her boys often call her on their podcast, don't just benefit the kids. They benefit Kylie and Jason, too. Kylie says, "I also love her for being there because its extra hands that know the personalities that we have and the chaos that we have."

After raising two very active sons, Donna Kelce is ready for anything, Kylie says with a laugh. "She could do our girls with her eyes closed — because it's not Travis and Jason."