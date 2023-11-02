Mom does her best ‘toxic mother-in-law’ impression — and it’s spot on

If you’re on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of “girl math,” “boy math" and other specific "math" variations. Now, there’s a new term to add to the equation: "toxic mother-in-law math."

Janelle Riddell, a mom of two in Canada, recently taught a lesson on the subject — and it’s going viral.

“Toxic mother-in-law math is having four, five grandchildren, deciding one of them is your favorite and making sure everybody knows loud and clear,” Riddell, 32, began a TikTok video on Oct. 28.

According to Riddell, when it comes to holidays, the toxic mother-in-law recognizes that her “married adult child” has other family gatherings to attend, but decides “unilaterally” that hers is the most important.

She also believes that her child’s partner “is the one who must be enforcing all of the decisions and boundaries” that she doesn’t agree with, Riddell says.

“Favorite equation of all is not understanding how talking s--t about your daughter-in-law, being mean to your daughter-in-law, doesn’t, in fact, equate to her wanting to spend a whole bunch of time with you,” Riddell noted. “And a variable to that equation is that her spouse, your child, may also not spend very much time with you as a result.”

Riddell’s clip seemed to strike a chord with married women everywhere based on the response in the comments section.

“I had no idea that toxic mother-in-law math would go as far as it did!” Riddell tells TODAY.com.

"mil math is thinking there’s a conspiracy to make mil the bad guy in every situation. they do that all on their own," one person commented.

Added another, “Is knowing that your daughter-in-law picked out the gift but thanking your son loudly instead."

Other examples of toxic mother-in-law math included, “getting upset that we are unable to make a 7 hour drive to them every holiday but unwilling to make it herself to spend them with us,” and “having conflict with every child & their spouse, but the MIL is NOT the common denominator.”

Riddell, who does not publicly discuss her relationship with her own mother-in-law, is an engineer but runs a side business coaching women on how to set healthy boundaries with theirs. Riddell, who is not a licensed therapist, states on her website that she aims to help people "feel empowered to set boundaries, communicate clearly and feel good about their relationship with their in-laws — even if that means there is no relationship."

“Relationships are a two-way street. But if you broke the road, you can’t expect your daughter-in-law to travel down it,” Riddell tells TODAY.com. “And you can’t expect your daughter-in-law to be solely responsible for rebuilding the road. You have to rebuild it together.”

There’s also the added variable of husband, Riddell points out.

“Some don’t want to acknowledge there’s an issue and refuse to talk about it, and then some are in full support of their partner and don’t condone any sort of sort of disrespect,” she says. “I work with a lot of women who don’t have the support of their husband.”

Riddell says mothers-in-law should approach the relationship with “no implicit expectations or projections.”

“If you want to be a good mother-in-law, don’t judge how she chooses to mother or how she chooses to live her life,” Riddell says. “Basically, you want to approach the relationship in the same way you would approach a new friendship.”