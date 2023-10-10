All about Lincoln and Delta, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's two daughters

From life-changing moments to everyday antics, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are an extremely open couple.

Bell, star of television shows like “The Good Place” and movies like “Bad Moms” (and famously the voice of Anna in the “Frozen” movies), has discussed her bouts with anxiety and depression. Former “Punk’d” prankster Shepard, who found success on television with “Parenthood” and in the podcast world with “Armchair Expert,” has talked at length about his almost 20-year sobriety journey, including his relapse in 2020.

This couple has shared almost everything. Except pictures of their daughters’ faces.

The pair, who were married on October 17, 2013 in a Beverly Hills courthouse wedding (with a total cost of $142), are “fiercely territorial” about their family, Bell told TODAY.com in 2018.

“As open as we are, we’ve agreed to a certain amount of openness. And the rest is ours. And it will stay ours,” she said.

Even so, Bell has spoken at great length about her kids and her motherhood journey, which has not been without controversy.

She stresses that her daughters should wear the “nice girl” label with pride. She says she lets them drink nonalcoholic beer, even amidst criticism. And she says she always allows them to “have all of the emotions, but within reason and with respect for the world around them.”

Here’s more about Lincoln and Delta.

Lincoln Bell Shepard

The couple welcomed their first child, Lincoln Bell Shepard, into the world on March 28, 2013.

To commemorate the occasion, Shepard tweeted, “Lincoln Bell Shepard is here. She has mom’s beauty and dad’s obsession with breasts. Hooray!!!”

Lincoln also seems to share her dad’s love of pranks.

She recently left her mom a note that read: “Dear Mom. Me and dad went fishing in the shower drain and dad caught a fish and I got a minnow. I know you love fish, so me and dad are going to hand them over to you. Sincerely, Lincoln.”

The “fish” in this case were two giant clumps of hair that Lincoln had placed on a wire hanger.

And speaking of hair, at the tender age of 6, Lincoln asked her parents if she could shave the side of her head. Bell consented. Shepard decided that he wanted to match his daughter’s bravery, and he shaved his head, too.

Delta Bell Shepard

Just one month after the birth of the couple’s second child on December 19, 2014, Kristen Bell appeared on “The Ellen Show,” extolling the virtues of getting anesthesia during her C-section.

“As someone who has never experimented with drugs, I really enjoyed it,” joked Bell.

The couple was stumped on finding a baby name to match the power of “Lincoln,” but when a friend teasingly asked Shepard if his second child would be named Navy SEAL, Delta Force, or Green Beret, Bell said, “Delta! Delta Bell Shepard! That’s it!”

Delta has shown a flair for the dramatic.

Bell posted a video of Delta belting her heart out to a “Frozen” song. But it wasn’t one of the songs her mom sings as Anna. Instead, Delta chose an Elsa track, singing “Let It Go” in nothing but her underwear. Bell captioned the video on Instagram with “No pants, no problem — the show must go on.”

That isn’t Delta’s only performance.

At age four, Delta really made her mom’s day by singing Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” at full volume on the car ride to school. And shortly after, she serenaded Ben Platt with a song from his album, “Sing to Me Instead.”

Could this little minion be Bell’s musical mini-me?

Delta and Lincoln together

Just 21 months apart, Lincoln and Delta have become an epic prankster duo.

In 2021, they teamed up to casually pose their Halloween skeleton, Mr. Bones, around the house — doing yoga, taking a bath and sitting on the toilet — to spook their parents.

The following year, they made their mom cinnamon toast, but swapped out the cinnamon for cayenne pepper seasoning.

“I want to really instill in them, ‘You are a team. We made two of you so that there would be someone for you guys when we pass, so you guys are to be the strongest relationship you have on the planet, even if you disagree,” Bell shared with TODAY.com in 2022.

It seems like the girls have already mastered the art of teamwork … especially when they’re teaming up against their parents.