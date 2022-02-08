Kristen Bell reveals her daughters sleep on floor of her bedroom

There is a lot happening in the bedroom of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

This week, Bell, 41, joined her husband on the latest episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert," and revealed their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7, sleep in the same room with the couple.

“You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom,” Bell shared, adding that the family watches episodes of the Science Channel's "How It's Made" before going to bed each night.

The actor, who stars in Netflix's new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window," went on to describe a smelly bedroom mishap that happened recently involving accidentally filling a mattress heating device with an old protein shake instead of water.

In the process of determining the root cause of the "raunchy" stench, Shepard, 47, shared he had his daughters check the room for animal poop from one of the family's many pets before realizing it was coming from the mattress.

“I lean down and smell the mattress, Dax’s corner, his feet corner of the mattress, and I almost hit the deck,” Bell shared. “I almost passed out it was so strong.”

It's not the first time the famous duo has overshared about familial scents.

Last summer, during an interview on The View, the couple said that they "wait for the stink" before bathing their kids.

“We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine,” Shepard said at the time. “And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, ‘Hey, when’s the last time you bathed them?’”

Bell added, “Yeah, we forget.”

Shepard followed up by noting that “sometimes five, six days” pass without his kids being washed, but they don’t smell.

But Bell had to disagree.

“Well, they do sometimes,” she shared. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.”