Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard say they 'wait for the stink' before bathing kids

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are the latest parents to join the bath time boycott.

On Tuesday, the couple sat down on The View and shared their take on the topic when it comes to their kids Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"We bathed our children every single night — prior to bed is like the routine," Shepard, 46, said. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell, 41, added "Yeah, we forget."

Shepard followed up by noting that "sometimes five, six days" pass without his kids being washed but they don't smell.

Then Bell had to drop a truth bomb of her own:

"Well, they do sometimes," she shared. "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

The "The Good Place" actor said she lets Mother Nature take over and waits for the natural aroma.

"There's a red flag, because honestly, it's just bacteria," she said. "And once you get the bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what they're doing. I wait for the stink."

The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends that children ages 6 to 11 bathe at least once a week.

Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis ruffled some parental feathers when they revealed their parenting philosophy on bathing kids Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, on Shepard's podcast.

“I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns. Ever,” Kunis said on "Armchair Expert."

“Here’s the thing,” Kutcher chimed in, “if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

