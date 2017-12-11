Dax Shepard shares his adorable morning tradition with daughters Lincoln and Delta

share tweet pin email

Dax Shepard may star in flicks like “ChiPs” and Netflix’s newly released “El Camino Christmas” — but when he’s home with wife Kristen Bell and daughters Lincoln and Delta, his mornings are similar to those of many busy dads.

While promoting his partnership with Charmin — which just opened 14 themed restroom stalls in New York City’s Times Square — the actor chatted with us about how he starts his day, for TODAY’s Morning Routine series.

What time do you wake up?

Well, I don’t choose that. I have two kids, 2 and 4 years old, so whatever time they start screaming, I then get up and go deal with it. But that averages out to be about 7 o’clock in the morning — which has completely changed my routine, because I’m a bit of a vampire by nature. My circadian rhythms would have them go to bed at 2 and wake up at 10, but that’s off the table.

What's the first thing you do in the morning?

Tend to my yelling child — whichever one that may be. Then I make them breakfast, then I brush their teeth. Then we get ready, and then we go to school.

Who's more of a morning person, you or Kristen?

Neither of us are morning people, but I will say she's very, very generous with getting up early because I’m a bit of an insomniac, so I have a hard time going to sleep. So generally she'll monitor that and make sure I’m getting my appropriate amount of sleep.

What is your typical breakfast?

Bob’s Red Mill Gluten-Free Oatmeal. I eat it seven mornings a week. There's no variety whatsoever. Sometimes, I’ll bounce back and forth between blueberry and brown sugar, but it is always a Bob's Red Mill.

What’s your guilty pleasure breakfast?

Probably my mom's waffles. Like when I go home for Christmas this year, I will eat an absurd amount of powdered-sugar waffles.

Who’s your ideal breakfast buddy?

Probably my 2-year-old, Delta. She is an eating machine, and I don't get self-conscious about how much I’m eating around her, because she’s pretty much matching me bite for bite.

Any morning traditions with your kids?

Get them ready is our tradition. Someone’s got to feed them and clothe them and make them brush their teeth, but we listen to music in the morning so we usually listen to yacht rock. We start our day with yacht rock. But of course, the holidays are upon us, so now it’s 103.5 KOST because they do the Christmas songs all month long.

Is there a song that pumps you guys up in the morning?

Well, there are phases. So, while we’re eating breakfast, we’ll often listen to yacht rock, but when we get in the car, we usually then switch over to hits. We kind of get everyone fired up for the big day at pre-school. They love Katy Perry; they love Sia. Well, they love Hall and Oates, by the way, which is pretty elevated of them, I think. They’ve got eclectic taste. What we won’t settle for is those songs made for children. We decided early on, we’re not going to torture ourselves like that. So they’re not even aware of that kid music, which I recommend to new parents. Don’t even let them know about it.

What’s your favorite and least favorite part of your morning routine?

My least favorite part is waking up and then my most favorite part is probably the hugging and kissing when I leave pre-school.

What’s the one thing you have to do every morning before it can really begin?

Drink coffee: Starbucks French Roast, in the 18-ounce cup. Just really get as much down as you can.