Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s children continue to bond with their new brother, Wren.

On July 5, the 37-year-old model shared a video on Instagram of her children posing for a family photo while all wearing matching blue gingham outfits.

In the clip, older siblings Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, sat in the grass holding their baby brother and sister. Miles smiled as he held onto little sister Esti, who was born in January. Meanwhile, Luna gently tried to calm a fussy Wren, born on June 19.

When Wren appeared to cry, Luna continued to cradle her youngest sibling and whisper in his ear.

“Muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises,” Teigen captioned the video and included red, white and blue emoji.

Fans could not get over how adorable the four siblings looked together.

“They are darling,” one person gushed.

Many praised Luna for embracing her big sister duties.

“I cannot. Luna is a natural,” one fan commented.

Another said, “Luna is such a sweet big sister. She holds Wren like a pro.”

Others joked that Miles was still adjusting to having two younger siblings.

“Luna is having the best moment of her life, Miles is fighting for his life,” one Instagram user said with a crying-laughing emoji. “They are all beautiful though!”

Legend, 44, posted the final results of the photo on his Instagram page.

In the picture, Miles and Luna smiled for the camera while Esti stared at her baby feet and Wren seemed to be taking a nap.

Since announcing the arrival of Wren on June 30, Teigen and Legend have been gushing about their family on Instagram.

The cookbook author revealed they had welcomed a son via surrogate in a moving post where she wrote that she always dreamed of being a mom to four children.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she said, referring to their pregnancy loss in 2020. “To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

She added, “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

Teigen has been constantly sharing pictures and videos of Wren, including a clip on June 28 of the newborn being swaddled in a blanket and burped.

“The hair. simple plan is shaking,” she joked in the caption, referencing the rock band.

The group replied, “Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!”

Lead singer Pierre Bouvier commented, “Wait…. Was that a simple plan reference? Congratulations!!!!”

Fans left multiple comments pointing out how much baby Wren looks like his father.

The proud mom also shared a snap of Luna feeding Wren a bottle on June 29.

“Babies babies babies!” she cheered in the caption.

A few days later, she uploaded a carousel of four photos, with each picture highlighting one of her children.

“4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol),” she said in the caption. “I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces.”