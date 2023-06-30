Chrissy Teigen shares new photos of her 4 kids: 'babies babies babies!'

Chrissy Teigen appears to be basking in the sunny side of life.

The model and cookbook author shared photos of her family in a series of pictures on Instagram featuring her children, including daughter Esti, born in January, and newborn son Wren.

“babies babies babies!” she captioned the post, which featured four of the children she shares with singer John Legend.

They are the parents of Luna Simone Stephens, born in 2016; Miles Theodore Stephens, born in 2018; Esti Maxine Stephens, born in 2023; and Wren Alexander Stephens, born in 2023. In 2021, the couple mourned the loss of their unborn son Jack.

The first photo in the new slides featured the “Cravings” author cradling her youngest daughter Esti in her arms while sitting outside. Her son, Miles, poses on the couch in the next photo with his older sister Luna feeding a bottle to Esti beside him.

Fans tuned into the comments section, noting how alike the siblings appear and how quickly they are growing up.

“Esti all of a sudden looks so grown up. Love her smile in the first pic,” one pointed out.

“So happy for you all! (And so many diapers to change,” another replied.

Earlier on the same day, Teigen shared a prior photo of Wren, whose birth she revealed just the day before on June 28.

“the hair. simple plan is shaking,” Teigen captioned the June 28 post, which saw Wren being given a bath in the hospital.

The popular late '90s band The Simple Plan that Teigen might have been referring to chimed into the post’s caption, writing, “Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection!”