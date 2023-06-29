Chrissy Teigen’s fans think baby Wren looks just like John Legend in new video

Chrissy Teigen is giving fans a glimpse of new son Wren.

The supermodel posted a video of Wren on her Instagram account June 28 that features the baby being swaddled in a blanket and burped.

“the hair. simple plan is shaking,” she captioned the clip.

Teigen and husband John Legend, who married in 2013, welcomed Wren via surrogate on June 19. It’s the fourth child for the couple, who are also parents of daughter Luna, 7, son Miles, 5, and daughter Esti, who was born in January. In addition, they lost stillborn son Jack in 2020.

Fans loved Teigen’s video.

“Wren’s hair is amazing!! Also, my goodness does he look just like John!!” one person gushed.

“OMG he looks more like John than John does,” someone else pointed out.

“Damn he’s the spitting image of John,” added another person.

“He’s your twin. Congratulations on your beautiful family,” raved someone else.

Teigen’s mention of “simple plan” may have also referred to the punk rock band Simple Plan, which burst on the scene in the early 2000s, with members sporting spiked hair. The group gave Wren’s mane the seal of approval.

“Can confirm…that hair is pop-punk perfection! Congratulations!” the group commented.

The band’s lead singer, Pierre Bouvier, also passed on his best wishes.

“Wait…. Was that a simple plan reference? 🧐. Congratulations!!!!” he commented.