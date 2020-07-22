Carson Daly's baby girl, Goldie, celebrates 4 months in cookie T-shirt — see the pic

Sign up for our newsletter

Baby Goldie is getting so big!

Carson Daly’s wife, Siri, posted a photo of their baby girl on Instagram on Wednesday.

“C is for cookie t-shirt. And cute,” she wrote, using cookie emoji in the word “cookie” to describe the smiley face top Goldie wore. Siri also used the hashtag #4months in anticipation of the upcoming milestone.

Many people couldn’t help but point out just how much Goldie resembles her dad.

“mini me Carson!” someone wrote in the comments.

“So much Daddy Carson in her sweet face,” another person wrote.

“So adorable!! So cute! I think she is her daddy’s twin. Bless her," someone else commented.

Another fan even went so far as to suggest a TODAY romance.

“OMG. So beautiful. Ollie’s future sweetie?” another person asked, a reference to Dylan Dreyer’s baby boy, Oliver.

Goldie was born March 26, right after the quarantine went into effect.

"She is the little pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow, and she came obviously at a much-needed time with what's happening in the country, so she's been a wonderful distraction," Carson said in April on TODAY.

The father of four, which also includes son Jackson, 11, Etta, 7, and London, 5, said the family's newest addition has actually helped his anxiety while they were in their house.

"It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh, my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead," he told People last month.