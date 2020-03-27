Carson Daly raves about 'superhero' wife Siri after birth of baby Goldie

"Go Go" is doing great! That’s the news from dad Carson Daly — and that’s his nickname for new daughter Goldie Patricia Daly.

Carson called into TODAY Friday morning from his home to give an update about his family’s new addition, and about their experience welcoming her into the world during an extraordinary time.

Beaming mom Siri Daly shows off the newest member of the family, daughter Goldie. Carson Daly

"I wake up today just really, profoundly moved by two things on my mind," Cason said. "Number one is the strength of my wife. I mean, watching her over the last 48 hours — not to mention during this pregnancy — but being nine months pregnant at this time, you can imagine the extra anxiety that it brought."

Little Goldie — Carson and Siri's fourth child and third daughter — was born Thursday afternoon at a New York hospital amid a pandemic that’s added an element of uncertainty for expectant parents and put an enormous burden on the medical community.

Many expecting couples have had to rearrange their birth plans, and some mothers have had to face delivery without their partners by their sides.

And though Carson and Siri were separated for much of her stay, he's thankful he was there for the most important part.

Dad Carson Daly has his hands full. Carson Daly

"I dropped (Siri) off at the hospital, because the hospitals in and around New York, as you can imagine, have new guidelines," he explained. "She went alone on Wednesday night. I could only join her for the birth, and then I had to leave again."

The experience left him in awe of his wife's strength.

"Her heroism … she’s a superstar. She’s a superhero," Carson said. "I wake up enamored by her and also the medical staff that we dealt with last night. The work that they’re doing on the front lines — you don’t actually believe it until you’re there and you can see it."

That echoes a sentiment he shared Thursday night, when announcing Goldie's birth on Instagram.

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus,” he wrote. “We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history.”

But amid it all, Carson and Siri have much to celebrate. Their beautiful baby girl entered the world healthy, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

Carson and Siri are also parents to son Jack, 11, and sisters Etta, 7, and London, 5, all of whom have been eagerly awaiting Go Go's arrival.

"They’re very excited for little Go Go," Carson said. "They are anxiously awaiting for mommy and Go Go to come home. Also, as London, my youngest, reminded me, ‘Daddy, I think you said Go Go was going to buy me a toy. So when do I get my toy?'"