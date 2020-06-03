How Carson Daly's newborn is helping him cope with anxiety in quarantine

Carson Daly's newborn daughter was born during the coronavirus pandemic and ever since then, has been helping her dad manage his anxiety in quarantine.

Goldie Patricia, also known as GoGo, is now 9 weeks old and has been a bright spot for the family during the "high highs and low lows" they have experienced during this unprecedented time.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"One minute you feel comfortable and thankful to God that you're with your kids and that you're healthy, then the next minute you hear, 'This is going to go on for three more months,' and you have a small panic attack," the TODAY co-host told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "But Goldie has been a bright spot."

Daly said he experienced his first signs of anxiety around age 10. He remembers having his first panic attack when he was the host of "Total Request Live," a music video countdown show on MTV, from 1998 to 2003. He was candid about his mental health and said he manages it by seeing a cognitive therapist and practices progressive muscle relaxation.

The lack of structure and uncertainty in quarantine made him feel overwhelmed, something plenty of people can relate to during the pandemic.

"When I get left with too much time, I start overwhelming myself. It's called catastrophic thinking and I tend to do that," he said.

With baby Goldie in the picture, he's finding the structure he needs, alongside his wife Siri, son Jackson, 11, and daughters Etta, 7, London, 5.

"It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead," he said.