Dylan Dreyer's husband shares adorable video of baby Oliver saying his first word

First word alert!

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera’s baby boy, Oliver, just said his first word: “Dada!”

Fichera shared a cute video on Instagram of little Ollie uttering his first few real syllables. Now that he knows how to say “dada,” Ollie seems to love adorably repeating the word over and over!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The day before Fichera revealed Ollie’s latest milestone, he posted a funny invitation on Instagram to place bets on what his first word would be, with options including “Mama,” “Dada,” “Calvin,” Bosco” and even “Al Roker.”

Ollie isn’t the only baby in the TODAY family whose first word was “dada.” Last month, Jenna Bush Hager revealed to Hoda Kotb that her 9-month-old son Hal’s first word was also “dada.”

Hoda wasn’t at all surprised.

“We do the work, and they get the ‘dada,’” the mother of two joked.

It’s actually not a coincidence that “dada” is the first word for many babies, as opposed to “mama,” because babies have an easier time saying the ‘d’ sound than the ‘m’ sound.

"'Dada' is an easier word for them to say, so it's often said first, to the dismay of many mothers," Dyan Hes, the medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics, told TODAY last year.

Dylan and her husband welcomed Oliver on Jan. 2, 2020. They also have a 3-year-old son, Calvin.

Back in January, Dylan shared how Calvin and baby Ollie have already formed a close bond.

“It’s incredible,” she said as she called into the 3rd hour of TODAY. “I mean, especially in the morning, we wake up and Calvin immediately wants to kiss him and he wants to hold his hand all the time.”

Before long, Calvin and Ollie will be having full conversations!