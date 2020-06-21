Carson Daly celebrates Father's Day with all 4 kids 'as close as possible'

Carson Daly is spending his Father’s Day in the best way possible: surrounded by all four of his kids!

The TODAY co-host's wife, Siri Daly, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram on Sunday morning of Carson holding baby Goldie alongside their other three children, Jackson, Etta, and London.

“They all want to be as close to you as possible, at all times, and it’s not hard to see why,” she captioned the sweet family photo. “Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best!”

In a segment on Friday's episode of TODAY, Carson got together virtually with fellow co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker to discuss fatherhood ahead of the holiday in their annual tradition, sharing pandemic parenthood stories and other sweet moments from the last year.

“This is what it’s all about for me,” Carson said in a clip surrounded by all four of his children. “Daly squad, right here!”

He continued, adding, “Getting into that pattern — that Mister Mom pattern — I really wear it well, I think.”

The 46-year-old co-host shared that his 11-year-old son, Jackson, has been helping him out in the “graphics department” during his PopStart segment by drawing and displaying his hand made signs.

“We’re doing it via FaceTime and I didn’t think that we were able to put the little graphics up in the corner so I thought it would be sort of endearing and cute to enlist Jackson to help me,” Carson explained. “And I thought it would be funny since it’s just his arms, it won’t be his face so that’s kind of a win-win. And sure enough, he really just took a liking to it. He’s shown a lot of good work ethic, which of course that’s one of the great traits that I’ve been taught by my father.”

Carson and Siri have four children together: Jackson, Etta, 7, London, 5, and Goldie, who was born on March 26 of this year.

“You guys know, I love my kids,” he told Al and Craig at the end of the segment. “I find myself working to get home.”