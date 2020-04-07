Carson says baby Goldie has been 'a great beacon of hope' to his community

Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, are grateful that their baby Goldie can be a little "beacon of hope" during a difficult time across the country.

Carson and his family introduced their adorable 12-day-old daughter to the TODAY family Tuesday as they remain at home like millions of others during the coronavirus pandemic.

"She is the little pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow, and she came obviously at a much-needed time with what's happening in the country, so she's been a wonderful distraction," Carson said about his baby daughter.

Carson's three older children, son Jack, 11, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5, have welcomed their baby sister with open arms.

Carson Daly's son, Jackson, 11, and daughters Etta, 7, and London, 5, have welcomed their baby sister, Goldie, with open arms. Carson Daly

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The kids love her. They're like little mothers and fathers to her," Siri Daly said. "They can't get enough, and they're so helpful. It's the silver lining in all of this to have all of us home together because they just snuggle her up and grab binkies when needed and burp cloths."

Carson is cherishing the time at home with the newest addition to his family but wishes it was for a different reason.

"It's a really bittersweet event as we all know because we're all hunkered down in our homes,'' he said. "I work to be home, and now that I'm home all the time and I get this unprecedented time with my wife and my kids, it's great, but it comes at such a cost because there's so much life that's been lost.

"There's so many people that are hurting, so it's almost hard to appreciate all this time with your family when you're mindful of what's happening to other people in the world."

Carson has been enjoying his quality time at home with baby Goldie. Carson Daly

Goldie is "very chill," according to her parents, although Carson said "she's headed towards professional beer drinking because she burps all the time."

The family also had a sweet moment over the weekend when Goldie received a drive-by blessing from the Catholic priest who married Carson and Siri at the parish near their home in Long Island, New York.

Their neighbors also lined the streets and made signs for Goldie when Carson and Siri brought her home from the hospital.

"She's been a light not just to our family but to our community, our neighborhood," Carson said. "Everybody is still very anxious and very nervous about the unknowns of the pandemic. And here comes little Goldie, and it puts a smile on their face."

New York has been the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak with more than 130,000 cases and nearly 5,000 deaths across the state.

"It's a harrowing time to be pregnant and to have a child, especially where we are geographically. So there's a lot of nervous people around us, and she's been a great beacon of hope,'' Carson said.