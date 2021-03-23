Brie Bella reflects on her 'treasure marks' nearly 8 months after giving birth

Brie Bella says she's proud of her “treasure marks.”

The podcast host and former pro wrestler shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a midriff-baring top about eight months after giving birth to her second child.

“The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up,” Bella, 37, wrote in the caption. “Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!!"

“After my second C section I’ve been really kicking my butt to get my abs back!” she continued. “And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies. Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.”

Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, welcomed their son, Buddy Dessert, on Aug. 1, 2020. They also have a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe.

The mom-of-two’s honest photo resonated with many people on Instagram.

“Thank you for this post,” one person wrote in the comments. “It’s not easy to have positive self talk about our bodies especially after pregnancy.”

“Thank you for being brave and showing others that all of us are human and beautiful no matter what,” another Instagram user commented.

Bella and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, were pregnant at the same time last year and gave birth just one day apart. Nikki welcomed her first child, Matteo, with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020.

Both sisters have been candid on social media when it comes to embracing their postpartum bodies.

“Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!” Brie wrote in an Instagram post about one month after giving birth, sharing a photo of herself wearing postpartum underwear.

Her sister also shared a photo of herself in postpartum underwear, writing in the caption, “It’s so important as mamas to take care of ourselves after birth and feel proud of our bodies and its strengths!”

In her latest Instagram post, Brie reflected on what her “treasure marks” mean to her.

“Instead of tearing yourself down, you build yourself up," she wrote. "You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months.”