Nikki and Brie Bella share photos of their bodies 1 month after giving birth

Nikki and Brie Bella are embracing their post-baby bodies!

The former WWE divas and "Total Bellas" stars both shared photos on Instagram of their bodies one month after giving birth. Nikki welcomed her son, Matteo, on July 31 and Brie welcomed her son, Buddy, just 22 hours later on Aug. 1.

“I am so incredibly happy to finally be a Mama! It’s so important as mamas to take care of ourselves after birth and feel proud of our bodies and its strengths!” Nikki wrote in her Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself wearing postpartum underwear. “Keeping this first-time mom as comfortable as possible and I didn’t have to steal the fishnet undies from the hospital! Lol.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Her twin sister also shared a photo of herself in postpartum underwear.

"It’s been such a magical time After giving birth it’s essential to take care of yourself so you can take care of the new love in your life too! Recovery the second time around has been so different in a good way because I was way more prepared,” Brie wrote in the caption. “Let’s be proud of our bodies and be open and honest about the process so future moms can feel more prepared too!”

People praised the sisters for sharing such honest photos less than one month after giving birth.

“Thank you for the transparency,” one person commented on Brie’s post. “Beautiful and powerful.”

“Thank you for being real about postpartum bodies,” another person commented on Nikki’s post.

Nikki welcomed Matteo on July 31, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Just 22 hours later, Brie welcomed Buddy, on Aug. 1. She and her husband, Daniel Bryan, are also parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 3.

In an interview with People, the Bella twins talked about how their little boys are already so much alike, following in their twin moms’ footsteps.

“What's crazy about Buddy and Mateo is, they both have the same scream-cry," Nikki said. "It's the cutest high-pitch noise and they're identical. Even their coos are identical and they're so cute.”