It’s a boy! And another boy — and two incredibly happy mothers!

Nearly four weeks after WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, aka the Bella twins, each welcomed newborn sons to the world, the look-alike moms are giving the world a look at the boys.

The new issue of People magazine includes the headline “Double Baby Joy!” over a sweet shot of the sisters holding their bundles of joy in their arms.

On the left, Nikki smiles with little Matteo, who was born July 31. He’s the first son for her and fiancè Artem Chigvintsev. On the right, Brie and Buddy, who was born just 22 hours after his cousin on Aug. 1, mirror the same pose. Buddy is baby No. 2 for Brie and husband Daniel Bryan.

In the story that accompanies the new photos, the twins open up about their almost dueling delivers, which had them both in the hospital at the very same time — even though Bella was due nearly a week and half before her sister.

“I was originally due Aug. 6, and I was going to get induced a week early, because I really wanted to try for a vaginal birth, and my doctors were worried about high blood pressure,” Nikki said.

But when she went to the doctor’s office ahead of the process, her water broke.

Brie told People, “I was with her and was like, ‘My sister is really going into labor before me?’” To which Nikki noted, “I compete at everything.”

But once her labor was underway, she feared it wouldn’t go quite as she planned.

“I had two more rounds of pushing (to go) until my doctor said, ‘You’re going to have to have a C-section,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘No, he’s coming out vaginally.’ I looked at Artem and I go, ‘Put on The Lumineers!’”

The indie folk rock did the trick, as she then “‘Hey Ho’-ed and ‘Ophelia’-ed Matteo into this world.”

And that earlier-than-planned arrival gave her and her twin an unexpected treat when Brie gave birth to Buddy.

“We were so lucky because our hospital rooms were right next to each other,” Brie explained. “I was like, ‘My sister and I have been quarantined together, we’re identical twins. Could she come in?’ They said, ‘OK,’ so Nikki, Artem and Matteo came in the middle of the night.”

In a time when visitors are rarely allowed in hospitals due to pandemic protocols, it made for an extra special moment — and a flashback of sorts for Nikki.

“It was almost like reliving our labor again,” she said.