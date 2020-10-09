Brie Bella says she got her 'tubes cut out' after giving birth to son Buddy

Two is the perfect number for Brie Bella!

The retired WWE star revealed that she had her fallopian tubes removed after giving birth to her second child, Buddy, this summer.

“I don’t know if I told people, but I got my tubes cut out,” she said during a recent episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” which she co-hosts with her twin sister, Nikki Bella. “This mama ain’t havin’ any more babies.”

Bella welcomed her son, Buddy, on Aug. 1. She and her husband, professional wrestler Daniel Bryan, also share a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie.

She recently told People that she is "done with two" kids.

"For a while I was thinking I was just gonna have one," she said. "Then when Buddy came into our lives, it just made it all feel perfect. But I'm like, 'That's it for me. That's good.'"

The 36-year-old said she is recovering well after the operation, even though she is still “a little swollen on one side.”

The procedure, commonly known as having your "tubes tied," can involve removing the fallopian tubes, closing the tubes with bands or clips or otherwise sealing or blocking the tubes to permanently prevent pregnancy. About 13% of women ranging in age from 15 to 44 underwent some kind of tubal sterilization procedure between 2011 and 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mom of two also shared how tired she’s been feeling since giving birth.

“I haven’t started working out,” she said. “I’ve just been so busy, and I’m tired, and you know me, Nicole, I’m one of those people: sleep or work out? I pick sleep every time.”

She and her sister are navigating motherhood together. They announced their pregnancies on the same day, and Nikki Bella gave birth to her first child, Matteo, just a day before her younger sister welcomed Buddy.

In the podcast, Nikki Bella talked about how quickly son Matteo is growing and revealed his length is in the 90th percentile for his age. And at just nine weeks, he has already reached a major developmental milestone.

“Can you believe my baby boy is teething at nine weeks?” Nikki Bella asked her sister. “We went to the doctor because here, I'm like, 'Did my baby get COVID? He has a fever. I'm terrified.’ No, my baby's teething at nine weeks.

"He's going to probably be walking and speaking Russian with a full set of teeth in his mouth at seven months," she joked. “Who knows."

Her sister said her son, Buddy, is also in the “93rd or 94th percentile” and is fitting into hand-me-down onesies from his big sister, Birdie.

"I just forget that I have Viking babies," Brie Bella said. "He must be a lot bigger than what I'm realizing."

When it comes to temperament, she added that Buddy is very low-key.

“He chills. He is a chiller,” she said. “He’s sloth baby.”