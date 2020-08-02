Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcome 1st child: 'Everyone is safe'

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The "Total Bellas" star and her pro dancer fiancé welcomed their first child on Friday.

The couple announced the news on Sunday, just a few hours after her twin sister, Brie Bella, announced her baby boy came on Saturday.

“7/31/2020 💙 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki, 36, shared on Instagram.

Bella, 36, and Chigvintsev, 38, first met in 2017 when they were partnered on season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars." Bella was engaged to pro wrestler Hollywood star John Cena at the time, but after a brief separation the couple ended their relationship for good in July 2018.

Bella and Chigvintsev confirmed their romance in March 2019. They got engaged in France last November, but didn't share the exciting news with fans until January 2020.

Nikki Bella, right, and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, have welcomed their first child. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Bella wrote on Instagram at the time. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Chigvintsev shared his own celebratory post on Twitter, gushing, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Just a few weeks later, Bella announced she and her twin sister and "Total Bellas" co-star, Brie Bella, were both pregnant with due dates only a week and a half apart.

Next to a photograph of her sonogram on Instagram, the former WWE star wrote, "I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable."

She showed off her baby bump in a hilarious Instagram video in April. Donning a red lace-up bra top with the word "Fearless" on it along with a pair of red short shorts, she re-created her famous wrestling entrance to celebrate WrestleMania, even dancing and gyrating to her theme song, "You Can Look (But You Can't Touch)."

Congratulations, Nikki and Artem!