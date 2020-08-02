There's a new addition to the Bella clan!

Brie Bella and her husband, Daniel Bryan, just welcomed their second child on Saturday. "It’s a BOY!!! 💙 8-1-2020," Brie said on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

"We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" the "Total Bellas" star added.

The former pro wrestler married her husband in April 2014. The couple is also parents to daughter Birdie Joe, 3.

Brie and her sister, Nikki Bella, aka the Bella Twins, announced they were both pregnant earlier this year — sharing that their due dates are only a week and a half apart. Nikki Bella is currently expecting her first child.

The twins revealed the news in a People exclusive, saying they are both amazed and thrilled to be going through pregnancy at the same time.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Nikki shared the joint announcement on her Instagram, along with a photograph of her sonogram.

"I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable," she wrote in the caption of her post.

She continued, "Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not!"