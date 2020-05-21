Bindi Irwin honors dad in emotional wedding video: 'He's always with us'

Bindi Irwin made sure her late father, Steve Irwin, was a big part of her big day.

Irwin has shared a video of her wedding to Chandler Powell that featured plenty of love for her dad.

“I think that Dad’s with us, too, in a way,” she said in a voice-over in the beginning of the video that features images from her wedding day interspersed with old footage of her with her father.

Irwin and Powell tied the knot at her family’s Australia Zoo in March with no guests, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her brother, Robert, and mother, Terri, were on hand.

“I think that his spirit lives on in everything that we do, so I feel like he’s going to be there walking beside me and Robert, as we head down that aisle,” Bindi said about her dad.

The video also included a sweet shot of Robert walking his older sister down the aisle and giving her a hug when they arrive at the altar.

There are also clips of Bindi and Chandler exchanging vows, as well as the moment they officially become husband and wife and share their first kiss.

“This is such as incredibly special day and, of course, not everybody could be here who we love so much because of the current global crisis. A lot of our family couldn’t make it on the day, but thankfully they gave us amazing support to continue on with our wedding,” Bindi said while the new couple stood next to a picture of her dad and prepared to light a candle in her father’s honor.

“And then there’s also the people that couldn’t be here because they’re watching over us now and they’re our guiding lights. And this candle is to represent Dad, who I wish could’ve been here,” she continued, while choking up. “I think it’s really special that he’s always with us and he walks beside us with everything that we do.”

“Yes, and, in a way, he brought us together,” Chandler added before they lit the candle. “So, it’s amazing that he brought us together and because of everything you guys built here, we’re able to live the life that we live. He was my hero growing up and it means the world that he’s always here with us.”

“And thank you, Dad, for bringing us all here together,” Bindi said after they lit the candle.

The clip also featured Bindi’s family sharing sweet words for the bride and groom.

“Bindi, you’re the most beautiful girl and Chandler, you’re the most perfect man to marry Bindi,” mom Terri said. “And I know Steve’s here and I know he’s smiling on you. Congratulations.”

“Walking you down the aisle today, Bindi, it was probably the greatest honor and the most special moment of my life,” Robert said.

“I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Chandler to the family and I know Dad would be proud,” he told the couple while his voice broke.