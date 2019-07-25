Bindi Irwin is letting fans see the moment Chandler Powell proposed to her.

The conservationist and reality TV star celebrated her 21st birthday on Wednesday by saying yes when her longtime boyfriend popped the question to her at Australia Zoo. Later in the day, she posted photos of the big moment and opened up how her brother, Robert, played a role in the big day.

“The most beautiful surprise,” Irwin wrote. “Chandler and Robert worked together to capture the moment I said ‘YES’. We were in the gardens of Australia Zoo and it was beyond perfect. I never even knew Robert was there photographing and I’ll always be grateful to have these special memories of the most amazing day of my life.”

Robert also took to Instagram to share his joy that his sister has found her one true love.

“I am beyond happy for you two,” he wrote. “You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations.”

Robert isn’t the only member of the Irwin family delighted with the news, either. Mother Terri was over the moon and said their late father, Steve, would also approve.

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

Powell works at Australia Zoo, which was founded by Irwin's father. It's also where they met.

Last October, Irwin downplayed any talk of marriage.

“It’s interesting, as human beings we’re always so rushed with things, so you know, ‘When are you going to start dating?’ ‘When are you going to get married?’ ‘When are you going to have kids?’ When are you going to have another kid?’ Every single step. And so I think we all need to just revel in the now,” she told People.