Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 29, 2019, 12:39 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Steve Irwin is never far from daughter Bindi's thoughts.

Bindi posted a video on Twitter of the late zookeeper and conservationist getting emotional while he talked about how much he loved his daughter.

“Every time I watch this clip my heart overflows with emotion,” Bindi, 20, wrote. “The people we love are always with us. Love lives on no matter what & I think that is the most beautiful thing about our existence. Thank you, Dad, this moment captured on camera made my whole life.”

In the undated clip, Steve, who died in 2006 after being pierced in the heart by a stringray, gushed about his daughter.

“I never wanted to be a dad," he said. "I couldn’t really give a rip. And now I am the proudest father, I gotta tell ya.”

Steve, who also left behind son Robert Irwin, now 15, teared up when marveling about how amazing Bindi, then a child, is.

“Who would have thought someone as ugly as me could bring into the world something so beautiful, such a treasure?”

Irwin, who was known for hosting the long-running show “The Crocodile Hunter,” also said it was a struggle giving Bindi a normal upbringing while wrestling with the idea of letting her tag along with him on his adventures.

Steve Irwin and Bindi Irwin in Uluru, Australia shortly before his 2006 death. Getty Images

"One of the greatest battles that I've got is trying to keep Bindi normal," he said. "Like, spending as much time as she wants with other kids, but also by the same token taking her everywhere. You know, take her out of school if I’m goin’ jumpin’ on crocs, then by crikey I want her jumpin' on crocs with me.”

Bindi has never been shy about talking about her dad since he passed away.

In February 2018, she posted a video of him on Twitter, in which she referred to him as “my superhero.”

In 2017, she opened up about boyfriend Chandler Powell in an interview with Australian Women’s Weekly and commented that “We all think Dad would have loved Chandler."

She’s also honored him in social media posts on Australian Father’s Day, his birthday, the anniversary of his death and during her title run on "Dancing With the Stars."