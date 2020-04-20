Bindi Irwin's brother, Robert, says their dad was there in spirit for her wedding

Robert Irwin is over the moon that he got to walk his sister, Bindi, down the aisle at her wedding last month to Chandler Powell.

“It was incredible. I think it was probably the most emotional I think I’ve ever been,” he recently told Australia's “Today” show while appearing on the program with his and Bindi’s mother, Terri.

Robert said it was an honor that deeply touched him.

“I’ve always felt so lucky. Being so close to Bindi, I’ve always had the best sister in the entire world,” he said. "She’s been there for me, no matter what, you know? And Chandler just feels like a brother and now officially a brother for me and to see them starting their married life was absolutely incredible and I was so touched when she asked me to walk her down the aisle. It was probably the highlight of my life.”

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot last month with no guests at the ceremony, electing to change their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Robert said the couple had no problems going with the flow, while noting late dad Steve was with them in spirit.

“It was a very small wedding, but they just rolled with it. They made it beautiful,” he said. "Our zoo team really stepped up and it was such a gorgeous day and I think for me and Mom, we were so emotional and so happy. It was a day that you definitely wish that Dad was there for it, but I think he was definitely there with us in spirit.”

Terri also said she could feel his presence.

“I think so, and I think during these really difficult times that’s what’s so important to focus on, is the people that we love, those in our lives, and just honoring that love really never dies and I think we all felt that Steve was watching over us,” she said.

Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell pose for a photo at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Nov. 9, 2019, in Brisbane, Australia. Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images

She is also grateful that the wedding worked out for the newlyweds.

“We do need to stand together,” she said. “We need to remember to support each other during these times, and for Bindi and Chandler to have such a win, it’s really special.”