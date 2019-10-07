Robert Irwin says he's "touched" that he'll have the opportunity to walk sister Bindi down the aisle at her wedding next year — a task that would have traditionally gone to their late father, beloved "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin.

The 15-year-old recently joined his sibling for a visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where they opened up about the big day to come.

The nuptial chat started when the host asked Bindi, 21, whether Robert would be the one to walk with her or if an exotic animal might escort her to the altar instead — a fair question, considering the event is set to take place at their family's famed Australia Zoo.

"Maybe both? Maybe Robert and a koala could walk me down the aisle," Bindi joked.

Her little brother, a fellow wildlife conservationist, liked the idea, insisting, "We've got to have animals involved somehow." But he went on to explain that he's truly proud to be the one his sister asked to do the honors when she weds her longtime love, Chandler Powell.

"I was so incredibly touched when Bindi said, 'Robert, would you walk me down the aisle?'" he recalled.

And since it means that he'll be standing in for their father, who died in 2006, he then decided to speak for him, too.

"I know dad would be so proud of you," he told Bindi. "We all love you so much. You're achieving so much."

Bindi's plan to have Robert stand in for their dad on her big day comes as no surprise. She first revealed the news over the summer, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she said at the time. "So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special."

She added, "I think that’s what dad would have wanted as well."

Just days later, Bindi took to Instagram, and wrote about the topic, this time in a moving message to her father.

"Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert," she wrote. "He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle. I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us."