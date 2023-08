Moms and dads looking for cute baby names that start with “O” have plenty of options to consider.

Maybe you're looking for a traditional girl name like Olivia, or find a bold boy name like Onyx appealing. Some parents are opting for gender-neutral names like Ocean for their new arrival, according to Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology.

Wattenberg notes that “names seldom stay gender-balanced.”

“Some celebrity named Ocean will come along and push that name to the boy column or the girl column,” Wattenberg tells TODAY.com.

If you’re attracted to trendy names, consider a moniker that starts with Oak. Wattenberg says Oakley and Oaklyn are rising fast for girls, while Oakley and Oakland are taking off for boys.

Opal, Olive, Otis and Otto are also picking up steam, Wattenberg says.

“These are names that your grandparents will find hopelessly old fashioned. That’s because your grandparents still remember when Opal and Otis were routine names for old people,” Wattenberg explains. “But parents today never met the generation named Opal and Otis.”

Celebrities with “O” names throughout history include: Olivia Rodrigo, Oprah Winfrey, Olga Kurylenko, Octavia Spencer, Odette Annable, Olympia Dukakis, Okasana Baiul, Owen Wilson, Odell Beckham Jr., Oscar Wilde, Orlando Bloom, Orson Welles, Otis Redding and Olivier Martinez.

Celebrities who have chosen “O” names for their children include: Odette (Mark Ruffalo), Olive (Drew Barrymore) Oonagh (Amber Heard) Ophelia (Dave Grohl), Osian (Milla Jovovich), Odin (Nick Carter), Oliver (Dylan Dreyer), Onyx (Iggy Azalea) Ozzie (Mandy Moore), Oscar (Gillian Anderson), Otis (Jason Sudeikis), Ozzie (Max Greenfield), Ode (Jena Malone), Odie (Ashley Williams), Orson (Lauren Ambrose) and Oskar (Nate Berkus).

200 Baby Names That Start With ‘O’

Whether “O” names are a longstanding family tradition, or an “O” name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your son or daughter, here are the 200 baby names to consider:

Oliver

Owen

Oscar

Omar

Orion

Oakley

Odin

Orlando

Otis

Omarion

Otto

Ollie

Omari

Onyx

Osiris

Octavian

Oren

Odell

Oskar

Ocean

Osman

Osvaldo

Octavius

Oleander

Octavio

Orson

Omer

Ozzie

Olivier

Ozzy

Orenthal

Orville

Osbert

Odie

Oziel

Orian

Ozias

Othello

Obadiah

Orin

Olen

Osmani

Othniel

Oran

Omero

Ollin

Oshea

Orton

Osaze

Obie

Orvin

Obed

Omarr

Ovid

Ocie

Oryan

Ollis

Odis

Orbin

Orlin

Ollen

Olis

Orrin

Octavus

Orlie

Otys

Ovidio

Ole

Odom

Onnie

Osborn

Osker

Osias

Obbie

Olufemi

Oz

Obryan

Olufunmi

Orie

Orlo

Odel

Onofre

Orland

Odus

Olivia

Olive

Oakley

Oaklynn

Octavia

Ophelia

Oaklee

Opal

Oaklyn

Oakleigh

Odette

Oriana

Odessa

Ofelia

Ollie

Oona

Olympia

Oaklie

Olyvia

Olga

Orla

Ozzy

October

Ohana

Odelia

Ora

Orianna

Oakland

Oliviana

Oceana

Oumou

Orly

Oshun

Odyssey

Olena

Ona

Ottilie

Oaklynne

Oliva

Oluwadarasimi

Ori

Oriah

Orli

Oaklin

Olivianna

Olivine

Olivya

Oriyah

Oksana

Omni

Onalee

Ohanna

Olani

Olina

Odalis

Oliviah

Onna

Oceanna

Oralia

Oasis

Olanna

Oni

Olenna

Oliana

Orchid

Oaklei

Olivet

Oliviagrace

Omaira

Omega

Otilia

Ozlynn

Oceane

Odesza

Olamide

Olivea

Oliviarose

Omaria

Omelia

Ornella

Ostara

Oyku

Ozlem

Octaviah

Odilia

Ola

Olana

Oliwia

Omi

Orah

Oriya

Osiris