These are the top 200 old-fashioned baby girl names

Just because a baby name is considered "old-fashioned" doesn't mean it goes out of style.

Old-fashioned girl names are perfect throwbacks to popular names in history. But names that can be considered truly "vintage" are always changing, Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, told TODAY Parents.

Even the most classic names can start to sound like a "baby name" when it is used enough, Redmond said. For example, traditional girl baby names Eleanor and Amelia have started to sound less like old lady names these days.

"They now sound fresher and more baby-like," Redmond said.

Some of the top old-fashioned girl names are represented by young stars, such as Grammy-Award winner Billie Eilish and “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow. Notable celebrity baby names with old-fashioned origins include John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s daughters, Hazel and Violet, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters, Inez and Betty. Taylor Swift has even referred to names on the list with her songs Betty, Dorothea and Marjorie.

One rising trend in old-fashioned girl names are those with nature themes, such as Hazel, Iris, Ivy, Olive, Pearl, Ruby and Violet, Redmond said. As for common patterns, "v" has become a familiar internal letter, seen with Eve, Evelyn and Vivian.

From Nameberry, here’s a list of 200 old-fashioned girl names.