These are the top 200 old-fashioned baby girl names

Because classics stay in style forever.
Cute baby girl in towel looking away while sitting on bed at home
When it comes to trendy baby names, what's old is always new again.Westend61 / Getty Images
By Maddie Ellis

Just because a baby name is considered "old-fashioned" doesn't mean it goes out of style.

Old-fashioned girl names are perfect throwbacks to popular names in history. But names that can be considered truly "vintage" are always changing, Pamela Redmond, creator of Nameberry, told TODAY Parents.

Even the most classic names can start to sound like a "baby name" when it is used enough, Redmond said. For example, traditional girl baby names Eleanor and Amelia have started to sound less like old lady names these days.

"They now sound fresher and more baby-like," Redmond said.

Some of the top old-fashioned girl names are represented by young stars, such as Grammy-Award winner Billie Eilish and “Euphoria” star Maude Apatow. Notable celebrity baby names with old-fashioned origins include John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s daughters, Hazel and Violet, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters, Inez and Betty. Taylor Swift has even referred to names on the list with her songs Betty, Dorothea and Marjorie.

One rising trend in old-fashioned girl names are those with nature themes, such as Hazel, Iris, Ivy, Olive, Pearl, Ruby and Violet, Redmond said. As for common patterns, "v" has become a familiar internal letter, seen with Eve, Evelyn and Vivian.

From Nameberry, here’s a list of 200 old-fashioned girl names.

  1. Ophelia
  2. Aurelia
  3. Hazel
  4. Amelia
  5. Iris
  6. Clara
  7. Violet
  8. Eleanor
  9. Evelyn
  10. Josephine
  11. Mabel
  12. Ada
  13. Beatrice
  14. Stella
  15. Mae
  16. Elsie
  17. Cordelia
  18. Florence
  19. Celeste
  20. Sadie
  21. Grace
  22. Lydia
  23. Olive
  24. Margot
  25. Audrey
  26. Edith
  27. Flora
  28. Jane
  29. Esther
  30. Clover
  31. Vera
  32. Lena
  33. Millie
  34. Etta
  35. Faye
  36. Molly
  37. Winnie
  38. Frances
  39. Birdie
  40. Harriet
  41. Sylvie
  42. Helena
  43. Odette
  44. Georgia
  45. June
  46. Winifred
  47. Estelle
  48. Bonnie
  49. Pearl
  50. Hattie
  51. Agnes
  52. Rosalie
  53. Odessa
  54. Ruth
  55. Isadora
  56. Alma
  57. Lillian
  58. Louise
  59. Irene
  60. Rosemary
  61. Ida
  62. Maude
  63. Sybil
  64. Celia
  65. Elaine
  66. Vivian
  67. Louisa
  68. Annie
  69. Effie
  70. Zelda
  71. Dolores
  72. Rhea
  73. Billie
  74. Opal
  75. Wilhelmina
  76. Goldie
  77. Constance
  78. Helen
  79. Sylvia
  80. Dorothy
  81. Nancy
  82. Rosie
  83. Viola
  84. Priscilla
  85. Jacqueline
  86. Ramona
  87. Mavis
  88. Agatha
  89. Lucille
  90. Polly
  91. Fern
  92. Callie
  93. Sally
  94. Dorothea
  95. Bernadette
  96. Inez
  97. Minnie
  98. Lois
  99. Betty
  100. Leonora
  101. Rowena
  102. Alba
  103. Millicent
  104. Josie
  105. Nadine
  106. Enid
  107. Leona
  108. Roxanne
  109. Dolly
  110. Philomena
  111. Ethel
  112. Wanda
  113. Corinne
  114. Nellie
  115. Myra
  116. Virginia
  117. Marcella
  118. Cornelia
  119. Henrietta
  120. Martha
  121. Gertrude
  122. Maxine
  123. Edna
  124. Lula
  125. Dottie
  126. Lorraine
  127. Blanche
  128. Doris
  129. Anita
  130. Ursula
  131. Prudence
  132. Marjorie
  133. Penny
  134. Joan
  135. Tillie
  136. Peggy
  137. Dinah
  138. Pauline
  139. Georgina
  140. Mildred
  141. Marceline
  142. Augusta
  143. Geneva
  144. Della
  145. Marion
  146. Lucinda
  147. Honor
  148. Muriel
  149. Yvonne
  150. Hilda
  151. Wilma
  152. Myrtle
  153. Antoinette
  154. Connie
  155. Rita
  156. Loretta
  157. Dora
  158. Hester
  159. Annette
  160. Susanna
  161. Trudy
  162. Beryl
  163. Selma
  164. Clarice
  165. Geraldine
  166. Rosamund
  167. Kay
  168. Francine
  169. Thora
  170. Mamie
  171. Avis
  172. Jo
  173. Flossie
  174. Bessie
  175. Nettie
  176. Berenice
  177. Joanne
  178. Essie
  179. Thelma
  180. Rhoda
  181. Dot
  182. Nona
  183. Frederica
  184. Ruthie
  185. Darlene
  186. Alberta
  187. Rosetta
  188. Iva
  189. Roberta
  190. Imogene
  191. Mattie
  192. Susie
  193. Reba
  194. Zelma
  195. Arlene
  196. Patsy
  197. Madge
  198. Lillie
  199. Margie
  200. Willie

