The most popular baby names in the U.S. are...

The 2022 popular baby names list from the Social Security Administration is in and Olivia and Liam are at the top once again.

The SSA, which has tracked baby names in the United States since 1880, announced the top baby names of 2022 on May 12.

"Liam has topped the list for six years in a row, and Olivia has been the top choice for new parents for four years," a release from the SSA read.

There is only one new name in the top 10 this year: Luna.

Top 10 Boy Names Of 2022

Liam Noah Oliver James Elijah William Henry Lucas Benjamin Theodore

Top 10 Girl Names Of 2022

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Isabella Ava Mia Evelyn Luna

In 2021, the SSA reported that the top five names for boys included Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah and James. Girl names in the top five were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Ava.

Since 1997, the SSA has released an annual list of the previous year’s most popular names for boys and girls.

In addition to top names, the SSA also tracks popular names by state and changes in popularity. The data is sourced directly from Social Security card applications.

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, said in a statement, "Just like your name, Social Security is with you from day one. One of the first things parents do for their newborn is get them a Social Security number. That makes Social Security the ultimate source for the most popular baby names each year."