Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019, 11:42 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Welcome to the world, Gene Attell Fischer!

Comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, cookbook author and chef Chris Fischer, have stayed one step ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by revealing the name of their own "royal baby," who was born on Sunday night.

Schumer gave the world the first look at little Gene on Monday with a sweet Instagram shot of her holding him.

She captioned it with a nod to Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's big baby news earlier in the day.

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," she wrote.

The baby boy's middle name appears to be a tribute to Schumer's friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell.

A pregnant Schumer joined Attell on stage at the comedy club Carolines on Broadway in New York City in January, according to The New York Post. Attell also made an appearance in Schumer's 2015 hit movie, "Trainwreck."

Schumer, who announced her pregnancy last October, had to be hospitalized at one point with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), an extreme form of morning sickness. It ultimately caused her to cancel the remainder of her tour in February.

"The last few days have been tough," she wrote on Instagram in November. "I'm grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don’t mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too."

Now we're looking forward to her posting pics and vids of her own adorable child after meeting baby Gene!