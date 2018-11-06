Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Oh, boy! (Or girl!) Amy Schumer just got a sneak peek of her bundle of joy, and the proud mom-to-be is clearly excited.

And she's sharing that excitement with her fans and followers.

Three weeks ago, the 37-year-old comedian shared the happy news that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child, and on Monday night, she offered up some heartwarming evidence of that — a sonogram.

“Oh, my god ... It’s moving all around!" she said in a video from that special moment.

The camera zoomed in close on the screen and captured the tiny squirms and wee wiggles Schumer was talking about.

"Oh, my god! Oh, my god!" she marveled. "See, it has so much energy — that’s why I’m puking every day!"

But that wasn't the only thing Schumer had to share.

Accompanying the sweet video was a caption reminding her followers that Election Day is at hand.

"Make a plan to #vote and let's make history (Tuesday)," she wrote, adding information about how her followers could find their respective polling places and take a peek at a sample ballot, too.

Schumer's efforts to get out the vote are nothing new. When she first told the world about her baby-to-come, the star urged everyone to "VOTE!!"