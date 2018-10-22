Amy Schumer announces she is pregnant with her 1st child

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's no joke! Amy Schumer is pregnant.

The comedian, 37, announced the news Monday afternoon on the Instagram page of journalist Jessica Yellin.

It will be the first child for Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer. There's no word when she is due.

Schumer and Fischer are going to be parents! Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

On her own Instagram page, Schumer posted an altered picture of her head on the body of the Duchess of Sussex and Fischer's head on the body of the Duke of Sussex. "About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page," she wrote.

Yellin then broke the news on her Instagram Stories. “I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said in a video. She then encouraged people to scroll through a list of political candidates, adding, “Read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

At the bottom of the page, Schumer simply wrote, “I'm pregnant — Amy Schumer."

The news comes after Schumer denied rumors this past summer that she was expecting.

A pregnancy puts quite the exclamation point on what has been a whirlwind year for the funny lady, too. Back in February, she and Fischer tied the knot. Two months later, she wound up in the hospital with a kidney infection. About a week before her medical scare, her movie “I Feel Pretty” was released.

So, while 2018 has had its share of ups and downs for Schumer, it looks like 2019 holds a lot of promise for her!