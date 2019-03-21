Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 21, 2019, 12:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Amy Schumer is opening up about why she’s decided to talk about her husband’s autism diagnosis.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the comedian, 37, shed some light about why she disclosed in her new Netflix standup special, “Growing,” that hubby Chris Fischer has autism.

“He was diagnosed as high functioning autism spectrum disorder,” the "Trainwreck" star told Meyers.

"We both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive. I think a lot people resist getting diagnosed and even some of their children because of the stigma that comes along with it.”

She says getting help has been key.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. Getty Images

"The tools we've been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life much more manageable. I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid of that stigma."

Ultimately, Schumer believes getting proper treatment can only have a positive impact.

"I think there a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools.”

Schumer also said she doesn’t want to be seen as someone who’s nice because she married someone who has autism.

"I fell in love with him and I wouldn't trade him in for anybody," she said.

Schumer and Fischer, who got married last year, announced last fall that they are expecting their first child.

She's had some bumps in the road during her pregnancy and had to cancel her tour last month due to a rare complication known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," she wrote. "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes. I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. but mostly it sucks."

In November, she also asked fans to share baby and dog photos to help her feel better, a few weeks after she was hospitalized due to the condition.