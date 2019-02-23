Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 23, 2019, 5:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Amy Schumer announced she is cancelling the remainder of her tour dates due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness that is preventing her from traveling. The "Trainwreck" star took to Instagram yesterday to explain her situation to fans and let them know they could receive refunds for their tickets.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," she wrote. "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting."

The 37-year-old comedian and "I Feel Pretty" actor revealed back in October that she and husband, Chris Fischer, are expecting their first child. Schumer has been having a rough pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes nausea, vomiting, and weight loss and often requires hospitalization for fluid replenishment.

"I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks," Schumer wrote in her message to fans, saying that the condition is causing her to "vomit mostly every time I ride in a car even for 5 minutes."

Last November, Schumer was forced to cancel tour dates in Texas after being hospitalized during her second trimester while suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

"I have hyperemesis and it blows," she posted in her usual straightforward fashion. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some [expletive]!"

The star has relied on her friends and fans to cheer her up as she's dealt with these extreme symptoms, even asking fans to tag her in posts with pictures of their kids to cheer her up. "Much love 🤮 accepting dog photos too," she posted back in November.

Schumer isn't the only celebrity to experience hyperemesis gravidarum, which affects approximately three percent of all pregnant women. The condition was brought into the spotlight when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, experienced it during her pregnancies. Many regular moms were glad to have a name for the extreme symptoms they were suffering once Kate revealed she had been hospitalized out into the open. Actress and author Ayesha Curry also came forward to talk about her experiences with the condition during her third pregnancy, saying she felt anything but royal going through it.

And while Schumer will certainly feel better once she gives birth, we must give props to the positive attitude she has maintained throughout her pregnancy. We're sure her fans understand that her and her baby's health come first!