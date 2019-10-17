Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, experienced some unnerving midair drama on Thursday when their plane had to twice abort a landing before turning back due to a violent storm in Pakistan.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are fine after their RAF Voyager plane experienced severe turbulence and the pilot aborted a landing in Islamabad to return to Lahore, where the trip had originated, according to Reuters.
That sounds like a lot less fun than their cricket match with a group of children in Lahore earlier on Thursday.
Several royal reporters from London publications who are covering the couple's five-day trip to Pakistan were also aboard the plane and described some heavy turbulence.
"Few of us have experienced turbulence as bad as that - and it’s fair to say there were are a few 🤢 faces on the flight,'' Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English tweeted.
"If I'm honest, that was the most nervous I've ever felt in a plane,'' ITV's Chris Ship tweeted.
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Pakistan for official tourOct. 15, 201901:24
William, who formerly was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, tried to lighten the mood once the flight was out of danger.
He joked that he was fine even if the media members on the plane looked a little green.
"William, a trained RAF pilot, joked: 'It was me flying," London Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson tweeted.
Several reporters tweeted that the plane is back safely on the ground in Lahore, where it will be refueled for another trip to Islamabad once the weather clears up.
Whew, glad everyone is alright!