Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, experienced some unnerving midair drama on Thursday when their plane had to twice abort a landing before turning back due to a violent storm in Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are fine after their RAF Voyager plane experienced severe turbulence and the pilot aborted a landing in Islamabad to return to Lahore, where the trip had originated, according to Reuters.

Things got a little bit scary for Prince William and the former Kate Middleton when their flight to Islamabad, Pakistan, had to abort landing and turn back due to violent weather. Neil Hall / Zuma Press

That sounds like a lot less fun than their cricket match with a group of children in Lahore earlier on Thursday.

Several royal reporters from London publications who are covering the couple's five-day trip to Pakistan were also aboard the plane and described some heavy turbulence.

Few of us have experienced turbulence as bad as that - and it’s fair to say there were are a few 🤢 faces on the flight...... — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 17, 2019

"Few of us have experienced turbulence as bad as that - and it’s fair to say there were are a few 🤢 faces on the flight,'' Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English tweeted.

If I’m honest ... that was the most nervous I’ve ever felt in a plane 😬 ✈️ #RoyalVisitPakistan https://t.co/lPPmYtsiYt — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 17, 2019

"If I'm honest, that was the most nervous I've ever felt in a plane,'' ITV's Chris Ship tweeted.

William, who formerly was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, tried to lighten the mood once the flight was out of danger.

He joked that he was fine even if the media members on the plane looked a little green.

Prince William came to the back of the plane and joked with the accredited media and see if they were okay. William, a trained RAF pilot, joked: “It was me flying.” (He was. NOT) The plane is now on ground in Lahore #RoyalVisitPakistan — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) October 17, 2019

"William, a trained RAF pilot, joked: 'It was me flying," London Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson tweeted.

Several reporters tweeted that the plane is back safely on the ground in Lahore, where it will be refueled for another trip to Islamabad once the weather clears up.

Whew, glad everyone is alright!