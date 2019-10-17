Now batting, the Duchess of Cambridge!

The former Kate Middleton and Prince William were looking sporty on Thursday when they joined a group of children for a friendly game of cricket in Lahore during the fourth day of their official tour of Pakistan.

The former Kate Middleton had herself a ball in a cricket match with children on Thursday during the royal trip to Pakistan. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The duchess ditched the heels she was wearing earlier in the day for a pair of sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail to get ready for the match.

The Duchess of Cambridge is ready for the bowler to deliver the ball. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Boom! This might've been the swing where Prince William hit a six. Akhtar Soomro / Reuters

Wearing a shalwar kameez and a shawl, she dissolved into giggles while having fun with the children.

The duchess didn't fare as well as William in the match, as she was caught out twice while he hit a six (Is a six good? We're guessing it is).

Caught out twice in the cricket match? C'mon honey, you're better than that. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The laid-back match with the children at the National Cricket Academy came a day after the royal couple was seen looking chic while visiting the Chiatibo Glacier in northern Pakistan.

Another batsman has a go in the crease 🏏 #royalvisitpakistan pic.twitter.com/8oEhZ9UcVA — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 17, 2019

The couple, who have been traveling without their three children, were also gifted cricket bats for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to ITV reporter Chris Ship.

William and Kate were given cricket bats as presents for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. ‘You might apologise to Prince Louis,’ they were told. ‘His bat is bigger than he is.’ 🏏 👶 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 17, 2019

This isn't the royal couple's first time on the cricket pitch during an official tour, as they also played some cricket in Mumbai during a 2016 trip to India.

The former Kate Middleton played that match while wearing heels before choosing some more athletic footwear on Thursday.

They always seem to find time to show off their athletic side during royal visits, including some ice hockey in Sweden and archery in Bhutan.

Following their cricket match on Thursday, the couple transitioned to a more solemn affair when they visited Badshahi Mosque, one of Lahore's most iconic landmarks.