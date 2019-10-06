Prince George is following in his father Prince William's footsteps, especially when it comes to sports!

The royals attended a soccer game on Saturday and Prince George was seen cheering and jumping in his seat for his team, Aston Villa. His mom, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and little sister, Princess Charlotte, were also in attendance.

Aston Villa went on to win the game, 5-1.

"@SoccerAM — a fantastic performance from Aston Villa @AVFCofficial at Norwich today," posted the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanying a short clip of the adorable Prince George cheering enthusiastically for his team.

The clip has amassed nearly 3.5 million views as of publishing. "What a cutie pie," wrote one follower, while another added, "Aww what a beautiful moment."

Prince William was photographed seemingly explaining the rules of the game to his young son as he pointed toward the action on the field. Prince George was already looking like a passionate fan, eagerly watching the footballers and cheering at appropriate times.

The 6-year-old is showing signs to be just as charismatic as his famous parents, and his little sister Princess Charlotte proved to be a happy spectator, too. The 4-year-old consulted her mother, the former Kate Middleton, throughout the match.

When Prince George celebrated his sixth birthday this past summer, we got to see some adorable candid photos that showed him smiling for his mom in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace while wearing an official England National Soccer Team jersey.

Prince George flashes a cute, toothy smile in a photo taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace. Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

Everyone was excited to see the next generation of royals enjoying the sport.

"You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness," tweeted the official account of Aston Villa, adding a winking emoji. The photo showed Prince William clapping as Prince George intently watched the game.

Many fans loved the fact that the royals sat with everyone else and enjoyed the outing just like any other family.

"This is how a modern RF behaves," commented one Twitter user. "Having normal everyday fun whilst maintaining dignity."

"How many Mum’s & Dad’s have taken their kids to a their first Villa match & it turns out to be a boring 0-0 snoozathon or we get thumped?!?" posted another follower. "Little Princes George rocks up with his parents for the first time & is treated to this goal feast"

Here's to many more fun outings (and wins!) for this lovely family.