April 23, 2019, 12:48 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Prince Louis received some sweet birthday wishes from Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan as he celebrated turning a year old on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left a personalized comment from their official Instagram account on adorable photos of the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge that were posted by Kensington Palace on Monday.

"Happy Birthday Louis!" the couple wrote on Instagram. "Sending lots of love from both of us."

They also added emojis of a birthday cake and a red balloon for little Louis, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Louis may soon have a cousin whose birthday is right around his own, as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is expecting their first baby to arrive any day now.

We might have to wait a few days for pictures of the newest royal after he or she is born, as the couple has made it clear that they want to keep their plans private regarding the birth of their first child.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have also officially moved out of Kensington Palace and into their new home at the two-story Frogmore Cottage at Windsor in order to get settled ahead of the baby's arrival.

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have remained living at Kensington Palace. The former Kate Middleton snapped the cute shots of Louis earlier this month at the couple's country home in Norfolk, England.