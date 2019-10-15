It's another royal repeat! And this time around, Prince William is the one rewearing a tried-and-true wardrobe favorite.

After kicking off a five-day tour of Pakistan yesterday, the Duke of Cambridge stepped out in a stylish and very familiar pair of kicks today.

The 37-year-old sported a turquoise sherwani to attend a formal reception hosted by the British High Commissioner and he paired the traditional regional garment with his go-to pair of velvet loafers. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanied her husband to the event and looked stunning in a glittering emerald gown.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrive by Tuk Tuk as they attend a special reception at the Pakistan National Monument, during day two of their royal tour of Pakistan. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

We're used to seeing the former Kate Middleton repurpose her favorite clothes and accessories but it turns out her husband is a pro at the art of royal repeats, too.

We last spotted Prince William sporting the fashion-forward loafers in 2017 when he attended the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in London with Prince Harry.

Dapper brothers in tuxedos. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The dapper royal also broke out the shoes in 2015 for the Tusk Trust Anniversary Ball.

Much like his wife, Prince William knows how to repurpose his favorite accessories. Chris Radburn / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Before that, the father of three wore the loafers to the BAFTA Awards in 2014.

Prince William always looks handsome on the red carpet. Andrew Cowie / AFP-Getty Images

And he also accessorized with the sharp shoes while attending an event with the duchess in 2013.

What a fashionable pair! Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty Images

Velvet loafers are definitely a different look for the 37-year-old, who typically sports shiny patent shoes like the ones he wore today.

Prince William's go-to look usually includes shiny patent shoes. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

But he has been known to switch things up a bit and wore a much more casual pair of shoes earlier in the day.

Is Prince William taking fashion cues from his wife? Karwai Tang / WireImage

Typically, Prince William wears his go-to velvet loafers with a classic tuxedo and bow tie, but this time around, he successfully paired them with a totally different look.

We love the look! Chris Jackson / Pool via Reuters

We can't wait to see what this stylish couple wears next!