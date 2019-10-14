Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, began her royal tour of Pakistan with a nod to local fashion — and channeled her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while doing so.

The former Kate Middleton, 37, wowed onlookers in a stunning aqua look when she and her husband, Prince William, arrived at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan in Rawalpindi on Monday for the start of their five-day tour.

The Duke of and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan to start their Royal Tour of Pakistan. Karwai Tang / WireImage

The royal mom's ombre outfit paired a bespoke dress with matching trousers for a fashionable twist on the traditional shalwar kameez, a lightweight ensemble that combines a long shirt or tunic with pants.

She completed the look with cream-colored heels and wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.

Her aqua ensemble reminded some of outfits Diana Princess wore on her solo trips to Pakistan in 1996 and 1997. Getty Images

The fetching ensemble called to mind two aqua-colored outfits worn by Princess Diana on her solo trips to Pakistan in 1996 and 1997.

On both occasions, Diana opted for the classic shalwar kameez look and even added a traditional dupatta, or a long scarf or shawl, to her ensembles.

The late Princess Diana opted for aqua ensembles several times during her trips to the country. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Fans of the royal family know that the duchess frequently appears to pay homage to her husband's late mother with her fashion choices.

In addition to choosing the same color palette as Diana, the duchess's ensemble was designed by Catherine Walker, a favorite of both women.

This is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official visit to Pakistan.

The trip, according to a statement from Kensington Palace, "will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation."

The duchess greets locals at Kur Khan airbase. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple are traveling without their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, both of whom recently began the school year, and Prince Louis, 1.

Here's hoping we see more of Kate's fabulous looks soon!