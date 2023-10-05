Tyler Cameron is “putting himself back out there,” and he has some advice for people looking to join him.

Cameron told TODAY.com that he’s getting back into the dating world, and that he sees himself being a father in five years.

“I want to have at least one baby,” he said.

Through a new partnership with Eventbrite, the former “Bachelorette” contestant has curated a series of events for people across the country who are hoping to “GTFO & Date.”

Some of the events include a pub tour in New York, a poolside rooftop movie night in Miami, a game night in Atlanta and adult night at a trampoline park in Chicago.

His new event campaign stems from his belief that daters shouldn’t “stick to the same old date spots.”

“Doing something kinda under-the-radar feels like a secret. Plus, it’s way more original than dinner and drinks,” he told Eventbrite.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Cameron elaborated on his advice for daters — from people getting “back out there” like himself to the new star of “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner.

A few questions that Cameron says are good to ask someone on the first date: “(What is) their relationship with their family, where do they see themselves in five and then 10 years and if a dollar never mattered, what would they do in life?”

His advice for daters, as shared by Eventbrite, are:

“Explore new things together & be a tourist in your own town.” “Unplug and connect.” “Embrace your quirkiness & competitive side.” “When in doubt, throw it back,” with events driven by nostalgia

Cameron’s initiative follows new data surfaced by Eventbrite. The local event marketplace said comparing January to June 2022 to the same months in 2023, there was an 83% increase in attendance for events marketed for “singles” or “dating,” as well as a 21% increase in searches for “speed dating” events.

Eventbrite shared its predictions for the most popular types of dates for the fall, which include game nights (backed by a 188% spike in attendance this year, according to the site), dates that involve a physical activity, finding “under-the-radar” hidden gems in daters’ own cities and “hush hour dates,” which involve a shared quiet activity like meditation or yoga.

Based on the amount of dating events available, the platform also shared the five "top cities for singles," according to Eventbrite: Boston, San Diego, San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia.