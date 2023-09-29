Tyler Cameron has some great words of advice for "The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner.

On Sept. 28, Turner made his debut as the new bachelor of the hit dating series. Turner, a widower from Indiana, let go of six lovely women, who were all vying for his heart, in the first episode of the series.

When asked about the show, Cameron, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette," says he hopes that Turner is taking his time finding love, especially since "it's incredibly hard" to do that on reality TV.

A portrait of “The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner. Brian Bowen Smith / ABC

One piece of advice he has for Turner is to really build a strong connection with whomever he's interested in on the show because that's the key to making their love last.

"Once you get out into the real world, that's when you've really got to understand if that bond and connection is real and is it fabricated or not, or if this relationship is actually something that can grow and has a strong foundation," Cameron tells TODAY.com. "But then also you add in the pressure from everybody around you, social media, fans, all of that, that could all make it very difficult."

In order to block out the noise, Cameron says it's best to just focus on the connection that you have with your partner.

He says one person who did this well is former "Bachelor" star Matt James, who is still dating graphic designer Rachael Kirkconnell, whom he met on the show.

"I think Matt James has done a good job at it with Rachel," Cameron says. "There was a lot of noise around their relationship and I think they've done a good job at focusing on each other and dating."

Turner told The New York Times that he already ran into his first challenge on the show after he was advised by his granddaughters not to kiss someone on the first night.

“I failed,” he told the publication of not kissing anyone during the premiere.

However, Cameron says Turner shouldn't feel bad. Although it's "good to set your boundaries" on dates, he notes it's also OK to go with your instincts if you're really feeling a connection with someone.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown on Season 15 of "The Bachelorette." Mark Bourdillon / ABC via Getty Images

"We're all grown, we're old enough. If you really feel something and you really want to go do something, then do it," he says. "You only get to live a little bit in this life so make the most of a moment. So, Gerry, I'm proud of you for making that kiss happen."

The last piece of advice that Cameron has for Turner is for him to use his time wisely on the show.

The TV personality, who recently teamed up with Eventbrite to curate a handpicked collection of unique dating experiences, noted that "The Bachelor" franchise usually puts couples on extraordinary dates that might seem too good to be true. However, he says it's important that you don't take your focus off your date.

"It's easy to get caught up in the date and what you're doing, if it's a really cool event or trip," Cameron says. "But it's also important to make sure you make moments in that date to really get to know that person and ask questions and learn about them."

A few questions that Cameron says are good to ask someone on the first date: "(What is) their relationship with their family, where do they see themselves in five and then 10 years and if a dollar never mattered, what would they do in life?"

As for Cameron, he says he's "putting himself back out there" in the dating world, and that he sees himself being a father in five years.

"I want to have at least one baby," he says.