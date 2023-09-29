Who went home on Gerry Turner's season of 'The Golden Bachelor'?

Gerry Turner is the first Golden Bachelor. Who will become the first Glden Bachelor winner? That's the question the show is racing toward following its premiere on Sept. 28.

Faith, 60, was the recipient of the first impression rose. Not all of the other contestants were as lucky.

The rose ceremony itself was a process Turner said he was "dreading."

Ellen, Theresa, Joan, Natascha, Leslie, Christina, Edith, Nancy, April, Sandra, Jeanie, Kathy, Marina, Peggy and Susan all were able to pass through to the next episode.

Six women were eliminated in the premiere. Among them? Patty James, mom of former bachelor Matt James.

Episode 1

Anna

Anna from "The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Pamela

Pamela from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Patty

Patty from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Maria

Maria from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Renee

Renee from “The Golden Bachelor." Ricky Middlesworth / ABC

Sylvia