ABC’s “Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner hinted while on the red carpet at the 57th annual CMA Awards that he’s “very happy” with his final decision on the reality dating show.

The 72-year-old walked the red carpet solo ahead of the award show, which took place Nov. 8 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Still, while speaking to ABC’s George Pennacchio, the retired restaurateur from Hudson, Indiana, implied that he is not entirely alone.

Gerry Turner at the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Nov. 8, 2023. Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Asked if he’s happy with how the season ends, Turner shared, “I wear a smile perpetually now. I’m very happy about where things finished.”

The star of ABC’s spinoff series — the first to feature seniors looking for love — made his national television debut on Sep. 28.

Turner featured in the series with 22 women whose ages range between 60 and 75. Like the hundreds of “Bachelor” nation contestants that came before, the women went on the show to find love.

Since marking his television premiere with a tuxedo and hearing aids, speculation on who Turner would pick in the end has run rampant on social platforms. The show’s most previous episode aired on Nov. 2 and saw Turner whittle down his options to three women.

The women left standing are 61-year-old Faith Martin, a high school teacher, 64-year-old fitness instructor Leslie Fhima and 70-year-old Theresa Nist, a financial services professional.

ABC initially announced "The Golden Bachelor" in 2020, but it took until 2023 to get the series to viewers. Turner is a widower, whose high school sweetheart, Tina, died in 2017. They shared two daughters, who are supportive of his decision to be on the show.

“Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years,” a press release explained prior to the show's airing.

The final episode of “The Golden Bachelor” is set to air Nov. 30.