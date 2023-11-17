When is the 'Golden Bachelor' finale? Everything to know ahead of the show's final episode

Ranging in age from 60 to 75, more than 20 "golden" women have vied for their chance at love with retired restaurateur and doting grandfather Gerry Turner on "The Golden Bachelor" this season.

The show — a senior spinoff of the "Bachelor" dating series and a first in the popular franchise's history — will wrap up after the Thanksgiving holiday.

After Faith's elimination from the competition, which was revealed in the "Women Tell All" episode on Nov. 9, Gerry now has two women remaining on the show: Theresa — a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey — and Leslie, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The remaining two contestants and Turner headed to Costa Rica for the "Fantasy Suites" episode that aired Nov. 16, and now, Turner has to choose who gets the golden rose.

When does the 'Golden Bachelor' finale air?

The two-hour finale will air on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but it will also be available on-demand and on Hulu the following day.

For those who want to watch the “Golden Bachelor” finale live but don't have a cable subscription, you can tune in through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many offer a free trial.

Do we know who Gerry Turner ends up with?

In short, no. The show has done a great job keeping things under wraps, despite presumably finishing up filming months ago. That said, Turner has dropped a hint as to whether he's happy with how things turn out.

Turner recently made a solo appearance on the red carpet of the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. While speaking to ABC affiliate reporter George Pennacchio, he seemingly implied that he ended up with someone.

Gerry Turner celebrates the series premiere of "The Golden Bachelor," on Sept. 26 in New York City. Ben Hider / ABC via Getty Images

When asked if he’s happy with how the season ended, Turner shared, “I wear a smile perpetually now. I’m very happy about where things finished.”

Has 'The Golden Bachelor' been renewed?

As of November 2023, the show hasn’t been renewed for a second season.

In an email to TODAY.com, ABC representatives declined to comment on whether there would be any future "Golden Bachelor" casting announcements during the finale, as often seen during other "Bachelor" franchise shows.