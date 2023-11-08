IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The CMAs have begun in Nashville. Here’s what’s happening on the red carpet, live

The CMA awards will air on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, TN.Erika Goldring / Getty Images for BMI
By Samantha Kubota and Becca Wood

The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards have finally arrived!

Nashville is buzzing as fans wait to see who will take home the titles of entertainer of the year, album of the year and top vocalists. Meanwhile, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson are set to perform, among others.

With Bryan and Peyton Manning hosting the biggest night in country music for the second year in a row, the show will air at 8 p.m. ET on local ABC stations. For those on the West Coast, the show will be recorded then re-aired during prime time in their respective time zones.

Prior to the award ceremony, a red carpet show will also run from 5:30-8 p.m. ET and is available for streaming on Hulu and some ABC owned-and-operated stations.

26m ago / 11:10 PM UTC

Country music stars start to arrive on the red carpet

Becca Wood

The hottest stars of country music have begun making their appearances on the CMA Awards red carpet — and they're glowing!

Jelly Roll told carpet hosts that he spent last year's CMAs watching from his couch and he's thanked God that this year he's nominated and opening the show.

The "Need a Favor" singer wore a blacked out ensamble with a silver cross necklace, alongside wife Bunnie XO. She was dressed in a matching black gown and gloves.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards.Jason Davis / WireImage

Colbie Caillat arrived dressed in a floor-length black gown with a deep neckline and sheer silver train.

Colbie Caillat attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Colbie Caillat attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena Nashville, Tennessee.Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Riley Greene showed off a cream-colored set, complete with a matching blazer, vest and pants.

Riley Green at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
Riley Green at The 57th Annual CMA Awards.Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Sister duo Kendra Slaubaugh and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold excitedly spoke on the red carpet about finally making it to country music's biggest night.

Kendra Slaubaugh was decked out in a black dress and gloves while Krista Slaubaugh donned a sparkly red suit with a plunging neckline. Both sisters showed off complimenting platinum blond hair.

Kendra Slaubaugh and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards.
Kendra Slaubaugh and Krista Slaubaugh of Tigirlily Gold attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards.Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Reyna Roberts was all smiles to kick off the event, wearing a white bodysuit and matching gloves, along with fishnet stockings and a black cowgirl hat.

Reyna Roberts attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Reyna Roberts attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards.Leah Puttkammer / FilmMagic,

George Birge opted for an all-black look at the red carpet, sporting a black cowboy hat with a black blazer over a dark shirt and a silver cross necklace.

George Birge at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
George Birge at The 57th Annual CMA Awards.Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Sacha donned a pink floral-patterned dress, which featured pearls along the sleeves and a sheer fabric reaching the ground, which hit the carpet with pink lace.

Sacha attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards
Sacha attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards.Jason Kempin / Getty Images
2h ago / 9:40 PM UTC

Who's nominated for the 2023 Country Music Awards?

Becca Wood

The top categories at the Country Music Awards include this year's top entertainer, album, female vocalist and male vocalist, though fans are also waiting to see who was the best new artist and who released the top song.

Nominations for the CMA Awards were announced about two month ago on Sept. 7, with Lainey Wilson claiming nine nominations, including ones for entertainer of the year, album of the year and female vocalist of the year.

Jelly Roll is heading to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with five nominations and Luke Combs is tied with HARDY for four nominations this evening.

The five artists who garnered nominations for entertainer of the year include Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

Here's a full list of CMA nominations.

