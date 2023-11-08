The CMAs have begun in Nashville. Here’s what’s happening on the red carpet, live

The 57th annual Country Music Association Awards have finally arrived!

Nashville is buzzing as fans wait to see who will take home the titles of entertainer of the year, album of the year and top vocalists. Meanwhile, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kenny Chesney, Post Malone and Lainey Wilson are set to perform, among others.

With Bryan and Peyton Manning hosting the biggest night in country music for the second year in a row, the show will air at 8 p.m. ET on local ABC stations. For those on the West Coast, the show will be recorded then re-aired during prime time in their respective time zones.

Prior to the award ceremony, a red carpet show will also run from 5:30-8 p.m. ET and is available for streaming on Hulu and some ABC owned-and-operated stations.

For more information on how to watch, click here.

Follow below for the latest on the 2023 Country Music Awards.