75 heartfelt engagement captions to help you ace the announcement

It happened. It finally happened. Your better half genuflected and asked those four words you’ve been waiting to hear: “Will you marry me?”

Yes, yes you will. But as for how the heck you plan to share your happy proposal news, you’re clueless. Perhaps you’ve even come to this article because the pressure to craft an online announcement has you overwhelmed. (Maybe you’ve even drafted, oh, 10 social media engagement announcements and none of them seem to be up to snuff.) Fear not, we’re here to put the lingual bling in your post about the ring.

Thankfully, we’ve consulted everything from some of the greatest love songs of all time to Bartlett’s Quotations to create a collection of first-rate engagement announcement captions. Ahead, we’ve got 75 of the best engagement captions to scream your news from Instagram and TikTok’s rooftops. Whether you’re newly engaged and looking for a unique proposal caption or giving your soulmate a friendly nudge to spread the word, keep reading for wonderful engagement captions we adore for every kind of love story.

Funny engagement captions

“I wish I knew how to quit you.” — Annie Proulx

“Give the lady what she wants!” — Marshall Field

Well, it’s official. I can no longer dance to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

Does this ring make me look engaged?

Engaged to the love of my life and disengaged from reality.

Who needs sleep when you’ve got a wedding to plan?

Look who decided to put up with me forever!

You probably saw this one coming, but I can still post a picture, right?

Sorry folks, I’m off the market.

Finally an ex-girlfriend/ex-boyfriend.

On a new weight-lifting regimen…

Today’s weather forecast is sparkly with a 100% chance of “yes.”

I found the person I want to annoy for all of my days.

Whoops, probably should have gotten a manicure.

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but this guy is my forever.

Romantic engagement captions

The easiest question I’ve ever been asked.

The first day of the rest of our lives starts today.

“Love to faults is always blind, / Always to joy inclin’d / Lawless, wing’d, and unconfin’d / And breaks all chains from every mind.” — William Blake

You make love so easy.

“So we grew together, / Like to a double cherry, seeming parted, / But yet an union in partition; / Two lovely berries molded on one stem.” — William Shakespeare

In the dance of life, I only want you as a partner.

“Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard are sweeter.” — John Keats

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — “When Harry Met Sally”

Here’s to the next chapter of my favorite love story.

“When two souls are one, they hear each other, even in silence.” ― Matshona Dhliwayo

“May you live to be 100, and may the last voice you hear be mine.” ― Frank Sinatra

I couldn’t dream up a better partner. Cheers to forever, my love.

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle and say “I do.”

“Everything that grows / Holds in perfection but a little moment.” — William Shakespeare

"i carry your heart with me (i carry it in my heart)" — E.E. Cummings

“Love — is anterior to Life — / Posterior — to death — / Initial of Creation, and / The Exponent of Earth.” — Emily Dickinson

I’m so grateful today and every day that I get to go through life with you. Here’s to forevermore!

You make every moment special and I’m so grateful we’ll be spending the rest of our moments together.

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” ― Hermann Hesse

I can’t wait to choose you every day for the rest of my life. I’m so lucky to be engaged to such an incredible person.

Short engagement quotes

Our love story is my favorite.

I choose you.

From “me” to “we.”

Two hearts, one life to live.

He put a ring on it.

The best is yet to come.

We found our forever.

In your arms, I’ve found my home.

It’s always been you.

So this happened…

Celebrity engagement announcements

“I Feel Complete.” — Ciara

“My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you ... every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives.” — Demi Lovato

“so happy. i love our steady love.” — Hannah Brown

“Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee ... All I know is she said “YES”! We’re so excited!” — Cole Swindell

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. — Justin Bieber

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx” — Ed Sheeran

“BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.” — Lauran Alaina

“Forever starts now!!!” — Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

the greatest moment of my entire life was saying “yes” to spending the rest of ours together. this past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time. i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give. — Noah Cyrus

“This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.” — Emily Osment

Engagement captions from song lyrics

“Where you end and where I begin is like a river going through.” — Dave Matthews

“I hope you don’t mind, I hope you don’t mind, that I put down in words, how wonderful life is, while you’re in the world.” — Elton John

To riff on Taylor Swift, it’s a love story and baby, I just said “yes.”

“It’s always better when we’re together.” — Jack Johnson

“Two in love can face the world together. Hearts that cuddle up will muddle through. The world may rock and rumble, crowds may groan and grumble, Thrones may even tumble too. Darling, two in love can face the stormy weather, laugh aloud at every cloud above. And so we’ll show them all what love can do, for you and I are two in love.” — Frank Sinatra

“’Cause all of me, loves all of you.” — John Legend

As Barbra Streisand sings, “for whatever my man is, I am his forever more.”

“Always and forever, each moment with you, is just like a dream to me that somehow came true.” — Heatwave / Luther Vandross

“The first, my last, my everything. And the answer to all my dreams. You’re my sun, my moon, my guiding star. My kind of wonderful, that’s what you are.” — Barry White

“Like a river flows, surely to the sea, darling, so it goes, some things are meant to be.” — Elvis Presley

“All you need is love,” The Beatles once said. And I’ve found it forever.

Pearl Jam was right: “I believe, and I believe ‘cause I can see our future days, days of you and me.”

As Aerosmith croons, “I don’t want to miss a thing.” And now I’ll never have to.

“’Cause he knows a lot about love and stuff and he’s gonna marry me.” — Dolly Parton

“I never did believe in miracles, but I’ve a feeling it’s time to try …And I don’t have to tell you but you’re the only one. You, you make loving fun.” — Fleetwood Mac

“From this moment, life has begun. From this moment, you are the one.” — Shania Twain