Jenna Lyons says she’s ready to walk down the aisle: ‘Hard to ignore the ring on my finger’

Jenna Lyons is in love and ready to hear wedding bells.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star, the first openly gay New York City housewife in history, has been dating photographer Cass Bird for almost a year. Lyons publicly confirmed their relationship with the The New York Times in a June 2023 interview when she said she had “a massive crush” and was seeing Bird.

Lyons recently joined NBC News Daily anchor Kate Snow on her online series, “The Drink with Kate Snow,” and hinted that the couple took a major step in their relationship.

While gushing about her love life, the fashion designer told Snow that she is “happily” seeing someone.

Throughout Season 14 of the “RHONY,” which aired its finale in October 2023, one of Lyons’ biggest storylines centered around her not disclosing the identity of her partner at the time. When Snow asked if that unnamed person is the same person she’s currently seeing, she replied, “No, no, no different person.”

Without naming Bird, Lyons said her partner will be mentioned on the upcoming 15th season but will not make an appearance in the episodes.

“She’s not on the show,” the businesswoman said. “I mean, we talk about her. I talk about her a few times. I’m open about that. Yes, for sure.”

Lyons then added, “I don’t want to make her part of the conversation. But I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger.”

As she showed off her sparkler, she playfully asked Snow, “Oh, you didn’t see that?”

After admiring the ring, Snow said, “Does this mean you’re engaged?”

The 55-year-old replied, “I’m definitely (at) some point going to walk her down the aisle. Lyons and Snow then toasted to her happy news.

“I just don’t know when but that’s OK,” Lyons added. “I feel really grateful.”

TODAY.com has reached out to Lyons’ reps for additional comment.

She first sparked engagement rumors in September 2023 after she uploaded a black-and-white photo of the two of them. Fans immediately noticed the ring on Lyons’ finger and congratulated her in the comments.

A few days later, she shared a solo snap of Bird. “Thirst trap @cassblackbird,” she wrote in the caption. “Beautiful baby.”

Bird commented, “I have literally never looked so good. I love you,” with a red heart.

But when Andy Cohen questioned Lyons about the ring and a possible engagement during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” a month later, she gave a cryptic response.

“I’m very happy,” she simply said when pressed to define their relationship status.

Since then, Lyons has posted multiple photos of Bird on social media. In February, she uploaded a picture of Bird getting a tattoo, seemingly for the fashion designer’s birthday. “Best birthday present @scottcampbell,” Lyons wrote, tagging the tattoo artist.

She shared a sweet picture of them embracing on their museum date in March.

Bird celebrated Lyons’ Puss Puss magazine cover, which Bird photographed, on Instagram last month.

Lyons praised Bird in her post about the collaboration. “This was a special day — the first time Cass and I were able to shoot together as a couple and a team. It was so special and I am so grateful,” she wrote, in part.

She also thanked her son, Beckett, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Mazeau.

“And thank you cass,” she added at the end of the caption. “No one makes me feel more beautiful than you.”

Lyons’ full conversation with Snow on “The Drink” drops May 10.