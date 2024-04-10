Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's relationship timeline, in their own words

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in 2018, but they have known each other since they were kids.

The two met in 2009 on the TODAY plaza when Hailey Bieber’s father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them to each other. At the time, Hailey was a preteen and Justin was a teenager.

As they grew older, the duo started spending time together and quickly became fond of each other. In September 2019, the couple married in a grand wedding ceremony and have been inseparable ever since.

Read on for a timeline of Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship.

2009: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber meet for the first time

Justin and Hailey Bieber met for the first time in 2009 when Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced them to each other in the TODAY lobby.

December 2014: Hailey Bieber denies dating rumors

In 2014, rumors started to swirl that Justin and Hailey were seeing each other once they were spotted out together on multiple outings. However, in a December 2014 interview with E! News, Hailey said she and the "Baby" singer are just "good friends."

“I’ve known him since I was so young — since I was like 13 — and we’ve just been good friends over the years,” she explained. “We have just stayed close and there’s nothing more to it than that.”

December 2015: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber vacation together

In December 2015, Justin posted photos and videos of him and Hailey together, reportedly while on vacation.

February 2016: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber give insight into their relationship

In February 2016, Hailey gave some insight into her relationship with Justin when she told E! News that she and the pop star are "not an exclusive couple."

“He’s about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him," she said.

In that same month, Justin did an interview with GQ and he told the magazine that he doesn't want to rush things with Hailey.

“I don’t want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility,” he said. “I know that in the past, I’ve hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment. So now I’m just more so looking at the future, making sure I’m not damaging them. What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged.”

2016: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stop talking to each other

2016 was a tough year for the two. The couple stopped talking to each other shortly after they clarified their relationship status to E! News and GQ.

While thinking back on that time in her life, Hailey told Vogue in 2019 that her relationship with Justin had ended abruptly.

“Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication," she said. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

Hailey further reflected on this time period in a 2020 interview with Elle.

She said, “There was a time when our lives seemed to be going in very different directions. I actually think — now that I look back at it being married — that it was a good thing for the two of us, very healthy.”

June 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber get back in touch

It wasn't until June 2018 that Justin and Hailey started speaking to each other again.

In the interview with Elle, Hailey recalled their encounter.

“We ended up being at this church conference together in Miami, and it was the first time we’d seen each other in a while," she said. "I remember we were hanging out and I was like, ‘Listen, I’m really, really happy for us to be friends again. I want us to always be cool and be friends.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, here’s the thing: We’re not going to be friends.’ And I was like, ‘Oh. Is that so?’

“I think we were both a little unsure about what was going on in the very beginning. It was familiar territory, but when a lot of time goes by, it’s like getting to know a new person," she continued.

Hailey noted that she was impressed by how mature the "Boyfriend" singer had become.

“He had grown up so much. I was actually shocked. I think I had grown up a lot, too. He was somebody I’d always cared about so deeply and loved very deeply. Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it," she said.

July 2018: Justin Bieber confirms he and Hailey got engaged

In a July 2018 Instagram post, Justin confirmed that he and Hailey had gotten engaged.

"You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else," he wrote.

September 2018: Alec Baldwin reveals Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married

At the 2018 Emmys, Alec Baldwin revealed his niece Hailey had gotten married to Justin.

“They went off and got married,” he told "Access Hollywood" when asked how "wild" a Baldwin wedding can get.

The couple had tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

September 2019: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber get married in a second wedding ceremony

In September 2019, the two got married again, but this time, they shared some photos from their wedding day on Instagram.

In a post, Justin shared a photo of him kissing his bride. He captioned it, “My bride is 🔥.”

According to People, the couple had 154 guests in attendance for their second wedding. held in South Carolina. Celebs who attended included Kylie Jenner, Usher and Jaden Smith.

March 2022: Hailey Bieber is hospitalized with a blood clot

In March 2022, Hailey was rushed to the hospital when she suffered a small blood clot to her brain.

“Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke,” she later said in a YouTube video posted on her channel, adding that it was "the scariest moment of my life."

Hailey explained that she was diagnosed with a grade 5 PFO, which is a hole that exists in the heart, but usually closes after birth. "PFO is what the hole is called when it fails to close naturally after a baby is born," per pennmedicine.org.

To remedy the PFO, Hailey said she underwent a PFO closure procedure, and once it was done, she started feeling great about her health.

May 2022: Justin Bieber opens up about married life

Justin got real about his marriage to Hailey during a May 2022 appearance on "The Ebro Show."

He said, "I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn’t."

"It just kind of was a reflection of, like, ‘You’re a bit of a hypocrite, man. Like, you want your wife to do something that you’re not doing.’ And it’s like, I mean, it’s hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, ‘Man, maybe you’re not the person that you necessarily thought that you were.’ And, you know, that’s just the result of trauma and life circumstances," he said.

June 2022: Justin Bieber reveals he's diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome

In June 2022, Justin revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a “shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” Some symptoms that can occur from Ramsay Hunt syndrome are a shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

"Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” Justin said in a video he shared on Instagram, which showed his lack of movement on one side of his face.

“As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he added. “This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

However, a few days after he shared that video, Justin gave his fans an update on his health and said he's getting better.

“Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me (Jesus)," he said.

March 2024: Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday

For Justin's 30th birthday, Hailey shared a number of photos and videos of the pop star over the years on Instagram, and wrote, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."