Justin Bieber is sharing an important health update with his fans.

The 28-year-old singer revealed in an Instagram video on Friday that he is suffering from a condition that has caused paralysis in his face called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” he explained, showing his lack of movement on one side of his face. “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face,” he continued. “This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a “shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” Aside from a shingles rash, it can also cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. The virus is caused by the same one that causes chickenpox. The virus remains in your nerves after the chickenpox has cleared up and years later may reactivate.

Bieber added that for those who are “frustrated” that he was forced to cancel his shows, “I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them.”

“This is pretty serious as you can see,” he added, explaining how he’ll be using this time to rest, relax “and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The singer thanked everyone for their patience and reassured people that he’s going to "get better” and his face will go back to normal.Bieber’s news comes just days after he announced on a since-expired Instagram story that he would be canceling his upcoming shows due to his “sickness.”

According to Billboard, the singer did not specify his condition at the time, only writing in part, “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.”

“To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better,” he added in his original message. TODAY has not independently seen the Instagram story message, which is no longer visible on his page.

In March, the “Peaches” singer’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized after she suffered a small blood clot to the brain and mini stroke.

In a YouTube video shared in April, the model went into detail about the doctors’ findings and how she underwent a heart procedure when they found a hole in her heart. She has since recovered.

On Friday, Hailey reposted Bieber’s video on her Instagram story, adding “I love u baby.”

